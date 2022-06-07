Gregory Haanstad Named U.S Attorney
Nominee, if confirmed, would get second term as U.S. Attorney and top prosecutor for Southeast Wisconsin.
A familiar face is poised to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
On Monday, President Joe Biden nominated Gregory Haanstad to serve in that position, making him the top prosecutor for federal crimes in Milwaukee and the eastern half of the state.
Haanstad, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, would replace Matthew D. Krueger, who resigned in February 2021 following the end of President Donald Trump‘s term.
Richard G. Frohling has served as acting U.S. Attorney since Krueger’s resignation. Frohling and Haanstad were two of five candidates forwarded to Biden by a bipartisan commission led by senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson. Other candidates included Milwaukee County District Attorney chief deputy Kent Lovern, assistant U.S. attorney and former special counsel to the director of the FBI Benjamin Taibleson and former prosecutor Susan Karaskiewicz.
Haanstad is a cum laude graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School (2000) and holds a bachelor of science degree from UW-La Crosse (1995). He served as a law clerk under federal judge William Callahan from 2000 to 2002.
Sopen Shah, an attorney with Perkins Coie LLP, was nominated to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. She previously served as deputy solicitor general for the State of Wisconsin.
U.S. attorneys report to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
“These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” said the White House in a statement announcing five U.S. Attorney and two U.S. Marshal appointments.
