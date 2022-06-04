Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jun 4th, 2022 04:34 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Megan McKenna Director of Specialty Concepts & New Project Development Lead

The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Megan McKenna Director of Specialty Concepts & New Project Development Lead

Restaurant and catering company celebrates veteran manager’s appointment to leadership team

May 31st, 2022 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Milwaukee LGBT Community Center Proudly Names Kevin Turner-Espinoza as New Executive Director

Milwaukee LGBT Community Center Proudly Names Kevin Turner-Espinoza as New Executive Director

Makes history as the first Black cis gay man to lead the organization in its nearly 25 year history 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️

May 24th, 2022 by Milwaukee LGBT Community Center

Wisconsin Building Trades Council Welcomes New Executive Director Emily Pritzkow

Wisconsin Building Trades Council Welcomes New Executive Director Emily Pritzkow

 

May 24th, 2022 by Wisconsin Building Trades Council

WPR’s Dr. Jonathan Øverby Inducted Into Folk Alliance International Folk DJ Hall of Fame

WPR’s Dr. Jonathan Øverby Inducted Into Folk Alliance International Folk DJ Hall of Fame

 

May 19th, 2022 by Wisconsin Public Radio

Boelter + Lincoln Adds Wojciehowski

Boelter + Lincoln Adds Wojciehowski

 

May 18th, 2022 by Boelter + Lincoln

AG Kaul Announces Appointment of Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Steven Wagner

AG Kaul Announces Appointment of Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Steven Wagner

May 13, 2022

May 13th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Marquette chemistry professor receives $527,000 NSF grant to study green catalytic methods

Marquette chemistry professor receives $527,000 NSF grant to study green catalytic methods

Dr. Chae Yi has received a $527,182 grant from the National Science Foundation to study new methods to upgrade petroleum and biomass-derived commodity chemicals into value-added materials using environmentally sustainable catalytic processes.

May 12th, 2022 by Marquette University

Attorney Franklyn Gimbel Awarded “Witness to History” Award by the Milwaukee County Historical Society

Attorney Franklyn Gimbel Awarded “Witness to History” Award by the Milwaukee County Historical Society

 

May 12th, 2022 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Lou Malnati’s Announces Pizza Prizes for Six Milwaukee Area Teachers as Part of the Pizzeria’s Inaugural Teacher Appreciation Week Contest

Lou Malnati’s Announces Pizza Prizes for Six Milwaukee Area Teachers as Part of the Pizzeria’s Inaugural Teacher Appreciation Week Contest

 

May 12th, 2022 by Lou Malnati’s

Milwaukee Regional Finalist Alexandria Woods Wins Third Place at True Colors Next Narrative Monologue Competition In New York City

Milwaukee Regional Finalist Alexandria Woods Wins Third Place at True Colors Next Narrative Monologue Competition In New York City

 

May 10th, 2022 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Local favorite talk show host Jeff Wagner to be honored with MAFW’s Citizen Support for Our Armed Services Award

Local favorite talk show host Jeff Wagner honored with MAFW’s Citizen Support for Our Armed Services Award

 

May 10th, 2022 by Milwaukee Armed Forces Week

Jenna Proudfit Joins Growing Family Law Team at Probst Law Offices

Jenna Proudfit Joins Growing Family Law Team at Probst Law Offices

 

May 10th, 2022 by Probst Law Offices, S.C.

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Chair and Members

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Chair and Members

Laura Orr has been appointed as Chair and Aaron R. Wegrzyn and David Wolff join the Museum’s Board of Directors.

May 9th, 2022 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Isabelle Cherney named Mount Mary’s 13th president

Isabelle Cherney named Mount Mary’s 13th president

 

May 5th, 2022 by Mount Mary University

Anchor Frankie Jupiter Joins the CBS 58 News Team

Anchor Frankie Jupiter Joins the CBS 58 News Team

 

May 5th, 2022 by CBS 58

Racine Art Museum Hires New Marketing and Communications Manager

Racine Art Museum Hires New Marketing and Communications Manager

The Racine Art Museum is happy to announce that Irene Cardozo has been added to the museum’s team as the new marketing and communications manager.

May 4th, 2022 by Racine Art Museum

iCare adds Julie Strenn to Board of Directors

iCare adds Julie Strenn to Board of Directors

 

May 4th, 2022 by iCare

Kohler Co. Appoints Alexandre Dufaur as Head Baker of Destination Kohler

Kohler Co. Appoints Alexandre Dufaur as Head Baker of Destination Kohler

Multifaceted artisanal talent brings new offerings and fresh ideas to the Five-Star resort’s dining menus

May 3rd, 2022 by Destination Kohler

Diederich College of Communication announces 2022-23 O’Brien Fellows in Public Service Journalism

Diederich College of Communication announces 2022-23 O’Brien Fellows in Public Service Journalism

 

May 3rd, 2022 by Marquette University

Former United Way VP is new AARP Wisconsin State Director

Former United Way VP is new AARP Wisconsin State Director

 

May 3rd, 2022 by AARP Wisconsin

Fairbanks Morse Defense Promotes Crystal Brent to Chief Marketing Officer

Fairbanks Morse Defense Promotes Crystal Brent to Chief Marketing Officer

 

May 3rd, 2022 by Fairbanks Morse

Gov. Evers Appoints Ryan Hetzel to the Washington County Circuit Court

Gov. Evers Appoints Ryan Hetzel to the Washington County Circuit Court

 

May 3rd, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us