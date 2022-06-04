New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
The Bartolotta Restaurants Names Megan McKenna Director of Specialty Concepts & New Project Development Lead
Restaurant and catering company celebrates veteran manager’s appointment to leadership team
May 31st, 2022 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
Milwaukee LGBT Community Center Proudly Names Kevin Turner-Espinoza as New Executive Director
Makes history as the first Black cis gay man to lead the organization in its nearly 25 year history 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️
May 24th, 2022 by Milwaukee LGBT Community Center
Boelter + Lincoln Adds Wojciehowski
May 18th, 2022 by Boelter + Lincoln
AG Kaul Announces Appointment of Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Steven Wagner
May 13, 2022
May 13th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
Marquette chemistry professor receives $527,000 NSF grant to study green catalytic methods
Dr. Chae Yi has received a $527,182 grant from the National Science Foundation to study new methods to upgrade petroleum and biomass-derived commodity chemicals into value-added materials using environmentally sustainable catalytic processes.
May 12th, 2022 by Marquette University
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Chair and Members
Laura Orr has been appointed as Chair and Aaron R. Wegrzyn and David Wolff join the Museum’s Board of Directors.
May 9th, 2022 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
Isabelle Cherney named Mount Mary’s 13th president
May 5th, 2022 by Mount Mary University
Anchor Frankie Jupiter Joins the CBS 58 News Team
May 5th, 2022 by CBS 58
Racine Art Museum Hires New Marketing and Communications Manager
The Racine Art Museum is happy to announce that Irene Cardozo has been added to the museum’s team as the new marketing and communications manager.
May 4th, 2022 by Racine Art Museum
iCare adds Julie Strenn to Board of Directors
May 4th, 2022 by iCare
Kohler Co. Appoints Alexandre Dufaur as Head Baker of Destination Kohler
Multifaceted artisanal talent brings new offerings and fresh ideas to the Five-Star resort’s dining menus
May 3rd, 2022 by Destination Kohler
Former United Way VP is new AARP Wisconsin State Director
May 3rd, 2022 by AARP Wisconsin