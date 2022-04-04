Evers, Kleefisch, others worked to ramp up campaign totals for March 31 deadline.

They faced a midnight Thursday deadline – the end of 2022’s first quarter – to report impressive fundraising numbers, so they were blasting out last-minute appeals. For instance, the campaign of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, offered this plea:

“We know that you’ve heard from us how important it is to hit our goal before the end of the day. Let us explain why.

“After the 2020 election Wisconsin Republicans did all they could to try and validate Trump ’s delusions about winning.

“They held a partisan investigation.

“They tried to pass legislation – that Tony stopped from becoming law – that would make it harder for Wisconsinites to vote.

“And now: Tony’s opponents are trying to fly to Mar-A-Lago and win the coveted Trump endorsement.

“Without Tony as governor we would lose the firewall stopping the GOP’s voter suppression bill and so much more from becoming law.

“That is why by midnight we need to hit our goal and we still have a gap of about $25,000 left to go….Chip in before it’s too late.”

The campaign for governor of Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who served eight years as lieutenant governor, ended with capitalized words for extra punch:

“We’ve become the Left’s #1 target.

“After the DNC, the DGA and liberal megadonors all signaled that our toss-up governor’s race was their #1 target of the midterms, I knew tonight’s deadline would be our make-or-break moment.

“But with just a few hours remaining, we’re still $9,175 short.

“If we miss our Q1 fundraising goal, Tony Evers and the radical Left will see it as an opportunity to spend through his $10.5 million war chest on lying attack ads against me.

“Tonight is our chance to ensure that doesn’t happen.

“So, please make an urgent contribution before the end-of-the quarter deadline TONIGHT at 11:59 p.m. to help me crush our FIRST quarterly fundraising goal of the election year – and let’s FIRE Tony Evers.”

All the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate dramatized the need to defeat Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson. Democrat Tom Nelson made a virtue of having less money:

“Tom is counting on you.

“IMPORTANT: We set a goal of raising $20,000 before our first quarterly FEC deadline of Election Year (which is this Thursday) and we’re not even close to hitting our goal. Our campaign doesn’t rely on corporate PACs and family money – we rely on you.

“Tom isn’t a multimillionaire and can’t funnel thousands of his own dollars into his campaign, but he is proud to get up every morning and fight for workers and union rights across this state and country.

“Chip in $10 today to help us prove we’re the strongest campaign taking on Ron Johnson.”

The U.S. Senate campaign of Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes offered a low-entry price for donations:

“Here’s the problem.

“If everyone reading this email chipped in $3, we would EASILY exceed our fundraising goals ahead of tonight’s FEC deadline.

“Here’s the problem…not everyone contributes, and that makes it especially important for YOU to chip in.

“We’re running out of time, and we’re pacing behind the goals we need to meet to ensure Mandela has what it takes to beat Ron Johnson. So we’re asking:

“Can you please make a $3 donation to Mandela Barnes’ campaign before tonight’s FEC fundraising deadline comes to a close and we’re legally required to report our fundraising numbers?”

The campaign of Republican Rep. Tim Ramthun, running for governor tried alliteration:

“Tim Ramthun has made it a point to not be involved with the fear, funding, and favoritism. He is a humble servant of the people, and in the past, he would often return donations that were sent to him.

“However, this effort to restore the voices of the people will require a strong fundraising effort. We’re up against a very elite circle that has a minimum requirement of 100,000.00 from 1,000 donors before we can be recognized.

“Let’s shatter that goal and let the world know that people demand truth, transparency and integrity.”

The U.S Senate campaign of Democratic State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski marshaled some exclamation points:

“I have good news and bad news.

“The good: My first ads are now on TV! This Senate race is a toss-up, and as the only Dem beating Ron Johnson in a recent poll, reaching voters is how we’ll flip WI blue.

“The bad: Our first FEC deadline of 2022 ends at midnight, and we’re 3% behind on our goal – SO close! I’m hoping you can chip in just $3 to close this small gap.”

And if they did well, you can bet the candidates will issue press releases touting the totals.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com