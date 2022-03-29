Henry Redman

State Supreme Court Lets Johnson File Brief on Drop Boxes

Karofsky objects to majority decision, saying senator has “personal stake” in the case.

By , Wisconsin Examiner - Mar 29th, 2022 12:26 pm
Ron Johnson. Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America / Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en

Ron Johnson. Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America / Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will be allowed to file a non-party brief in a lawsuit that will decide the future of absentee ballot drop boxes and other methods for more convenient voting in the state.

Republicans have focused on drop boxes and the practice of returning absentee ballots for other people — a method that advocates say is especially helpful to voters with disabilities — as a potential source of fraud in their ongoing efforts to cast doubts on the results of the 2020 election.

The lawsuit was brought by conservative voters in Waukesha County who are represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a right-wing law firm. A Waukesha County judge has already ruled that drop boxes aren’t allowed under state law, and an appeal of that decision is currently before the Supreme Court.

The court has already ruled that drop boxes aren’t allowed in the upcoming April 5 election.

In a dissent of the majority opinion allowing Johnson to file a brief in the case, Justice Jill Karofsky wrote that the senator shouldn’t be allowed to join the proceedings because he has a personal stake in the rules that guide state election laws since he’ll be on the ballot this fall.

“We should adhere to our long-standing practice of not accepting any movant as an amicus curiae (‘friend of the court’) when that movant has a personal stake in the ultimate ruling,” Karofsky wrote. “Such a personal interest means that movant comes to us not as an ‘impartial adviser’ or ‘friend,’ but instead as an advocate for his or her own interest. Here, Senator Johnson makes no secret of his personal stake in this dispute over absentee ballot return procedure, acknowledging that he will appear as a Senate candidate on an upcoming ballot. Indeed, he argues this ‘direct interest in the outcome’ is a reason we should accept his amicus curiae motion. But that rationale conflicts with our past practice.”

Wisconsin Supreme Court allows Sen. Johnson to file brief in drop box lawsuit was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.

Categories: Politics, Wisconsin Examiner

One thought on “State Supreme Court Lets Johnson File Brief on Drop Boxes”

  1. GodzillakingMKE says:
    March 29, 2022 at 4:27 pm

    He needs voter suppression to win. Republicans should move to Russia.

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us