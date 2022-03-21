Crowley, Nicholson Sign Museum Deal
Deal commits county to $45 million in funding support for public museum replacement.
County officials gathered at the Milwaukee Public Museum Monday morning for the ceremonial signing of legislation that commits the county to borrowing $45 million to help pay for the public museum’s replacement.
Or, as Sup. Jason Haas put it at the signing, “what will be our next museum.”
This is putting the museum collections at risk, and it caused a national museum accrediting organization to pause the museum’s accreditation until a plan was formulated to secure the safety of the collections. Without accreditation, the museum would lose access to major sources of funding and likely go down a path to eventual closure, according to MPM and county officials.
That plan is a $240 million project to build a new 230,000-square-foot facility at the northeast corner of W. McKinley Ave. and N. 6th St. MPM officials recently said this facility will be called the Milwaukee Museum Complex, and it will house the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and the future Wisconsin Museum of Nature and Culture, or what is currently known as the Milwaukee Public Museum.
The county’s $45 million will go toward the estimated $190 million construction cost for the new facility, which will no longer be publicly owned and will instead be owned by a new private entity incorporated to operate the museum. The county board approved the funding deal a week before the signing ceremony.
Dr. Ellen Censky, president and CEO of MPM Inc., said the deal between her organization and the county, inked Monday by County Executive David Crowley and County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson ensures the preservation of the county-owned collections entrusted to MPM Inc. and exhibited in the museum while also ensuring it remains an accredited institution.
County Executive Crowley said, “I believe that this museum is not only crucial to being an educational resource to everyone in this community and all of our residents, but it is a significant piece of our county’s cultural identity.”
“And I speak to that personally from the impact this museum has had on me as a young person,” Crowley said, adding that he thinks it’s important that his own daughters, and future generations, can continue to experience the museum.
“Milwaukee Public Museum is special to me,” she said, “as a little girl growing up in the 53206 zip code, it was a place where I could open my eyes and expand my horizons and see that there was more than this small community that I grew up in.”
Sup. Haas, chair of the board’s finance committee, said, “This institution is being renewed and reimagined and reenvisioned for future generations of Milwaukee and Wisconsin.”
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the MPM and Betty Brinn Complex
- MKE County: Crowley, Nicholson Sign Museum Deal - Graham Kilmer - Mar 21st, 2022
- MKE County: Board Okays $45 Million for New Museum - Graham Kilmer - Mar 15th, 2022
- MKE County: Will Museum Drop ‘Public’ From Name? - Graham Kilmer - Mar 14th, 2022
- MKE County: County Would Hike Property Taxes for Museum - Graham Kilmer - Mar 14th, 2022
- Public Museum Needs $45 Million From County - Graham Kilmer - Dec 2nd, 2021
- Milwaukee Public Museum Project Receives State Grant - Graham Kilmer - Jul 1st, 2021
- MKE County: State Funding Vital to Milwaukee Public Museum Accreditation - Graham Kilmer - Jun 21st, 2021
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Public Museum Seeking Environmental Cleanup Funds - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 15th, 2021
- Plats and Parcels: The Milwaukee Public Museum’s Big Week - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 28th, 2021
- Milwaukee Public Museum Applauds Governor Evers’ Proposed Funding of New Museum in Capital Budget - Milwaukee Public Museum - Feb 22nd, 2021
Read more about MPM and Betty Brinn Complex here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
Committee Opposes Minimum Bail BillsMar 20th, 2022 by Gretchen Schuldt
-
COVID-19 Downward Trends ContinueMar 18th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Evers Signs Bill Legalizing Fentanyl Test StripsMar 16th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer