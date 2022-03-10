Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s time to break out the green and stock up on Irish Coffee fixings or Guinness — the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations begin this weekend. It’s been two years since the city has properly celebrated with a parade, but the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back and is celebrating its 54th year. If you prefer to multitask while you drink, the Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop gives guests the chance to shop from dozens of local makers. And if you’ve ever wondered what its like behind the scenes at the Milwaukee County Zoo, bring the family to the Inside the Zoo event this weekend.

March 11-12: 2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation

The Avalon Atmospheric Theater, located at 2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is showing all of the Oscar-nominated short animated films in anticipation of the Academy Awards on March 27. Watch a man smoke a whole pack of cigarettes while contemplating the meaning of love in The Windshield Wiper, or explore the relationship between a delicate ballerina and rugged boxer in Boxballet. Other films include Robin Robin, Affairs of the Art, and Bestia. Both showings run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

After a two-year hiatus, Milwaukee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to downtown Milwaukee. The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and Westown Association are bringing the parade back for its 54th run, making its return. The parade will step off at N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. And W. Wisconsin Ave. and end at N. Water St. and E. Highland Ave. More than 100 different floats, performers, organizations, dancers and marching bands will join the procession. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will perform, and they will be honored along with other victims of the Waukesha parade incident. The parade begins at noon. For a map of the parade route, click here.

March 12: Shorewood Shenanigans Block Party

Speaking of events making their return after a two-year hiatus, the Shorewood Shenanigans Block Party is also making a return this year. Shutting down N. Oakland Ave. in front of Three Lions Pub and running a street wide, the Shenanigans Block Party is a St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring outdoor food, drink and live music. The Rory Modlinski Experience and Loud Mouth Soup will perform from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and a beer tent will offer 20 oz. pours of Guinness and Irish coffees. The celebration begins at noon, but for those who want to start earlier, Three Lions Pub will open at 6:30 a.m. for the Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League game.

March 12: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul

Damien Sneed, a longtime friend of the late Aretha Franklin, spent many years touring and performing alongside the legendary singer. Now, Sneed pays homage to Franklin, performing renditions of the singer’s most popular hits such as “Respect” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Sneed is joined by four-time GRAMMY award-winner Karen Clark Sheard. The performance will take place at the Marcus Performing Arts Center and will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Click here for more information.

March 12: Art Bar Turns 18

Plenty of bars and restaurants are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, but Art Bar in Riverwest has a different cause for partying. The neighborhood’s premier art-gallery-bar hybrid is celebrating its 18th birthday with a backyard style barbecue buffet. The bar will also be offering free drinks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a variety of door prizes will be handed out.

Ever wanted to take a behind-the-scenes look at how the Milwaukee County Zoo operates? A new event provides the opportunity to learn how zoo staff care for more than 2200 animals and maintain a 190-acre facility. Guests will get to tour the greenhouses and get a closer look inside of some of the animal habitats. This family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is included in the price of general admission.

March 13: Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop

‘Shop til you drop’ takes on new meaning when you’re also drinking. I Heart Indie Markets and Madison Makers Market are putting on the Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop event. Locations include Indeed Brewing Company, Broken Bat Brewing, Walker’s Lounge, MobCraft Beer and Great Lakes Distillery. The event will feature over 70 makers selling handmade goods like jewelry, candles, prints and more. The event is free to attend, and will run from noon to 5 p.m.