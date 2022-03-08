Rodgers, Packers Agree on $200 Million Contract

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay.

NFL Network reports the Green Bay Packers and Rodgers have agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract. It will make Rodgers the highest paid player in NFL history. Rodgers reportedly will get $153 million guaranteed.

Pat McAfee, a close friend of Rodgers said the quarterback did contact him to say he’s returning to Green Bay, despite disputing the final figures.

.@AaronRodgers12 reached aht to me this morning & let me know that he will OFFICIALLY be returning to the Green Bay Packers#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AZ54GJCSbj — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

The deal puts to rest questions about Rodgers’ future. It was unclear if he’d be staying in Green Bay, going to another team or retiring from the sport. NFL Network reports Rodgers considered going to the Denver Broncos and retirement.

The 38-year-old quarterback was drafted by Green Bay in 2005. He became the starting quarterback in 2008 and led the team to a Super Bowl victory in the 2010 season. Since then, Rodgers has won league MVP four times.

With Rodgers locked into a contract, the Packers will look to break a three-season streak of playoff disappointments.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to $200M contract was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.