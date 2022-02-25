Western-Style Saloon Coming to Historic Third Ward

Saloon, as it's to be called, will replace Campsite 131.

A saloon is opening in the Historic Third Ward. At least, a bar called Saloon is opening.

Hackbarth Hospitality Group, which owns Camp Bar, is turning Camp’s satellite location, Campsite 131, at 131 N. Jackson St., into a western themed bar called Saloon. Campsite was a slightly more elevated take on the Northwoods-themed Camp Bar.

The group, with Camp Bard locations in the Third Ward, Shorewood and Wauwatosa, say their bars offer an “immersive in-bar experience” and that Saloon will be no different. Before this location was Campsite, it was a bar called Chic Lounge.

Owner Paul Hackbarth will fill the bar with vintage saloon decorations and western-style taxidermy. There will also be a collection of western art from Hackbarth’s grandfather William F. Eisner.

“Being Authentic is extremely important to me,” Hackbarth said in a statement. “With each project I take on, I always want to deliver a full 360 experience from décor, lighting, music, taste and even smell.”

Hackbarth opened the first Camp Bar in Shorewood at 4044 N. Oakland Ave. in 2012. Hackbarth Hospitality Group also owns and operates three event venues: Birch in Wauwatosa, Vista in Milwaukee and Atrium in Shorewood.

The new western bar will have a specialty cocktail menu that plays on both Wisconsin and western influences. But it will specialize in smoked cocktails, according to the hospitality group.

The new bar will also have weekly life music, and will be closed for private events two nights of the week. The bar will be open for regular business Wednesday through Sunday.

“I am excited to deliver a killer Western experience that our area has never seen before,” Hackbarth said.