Optometry Clinic Opening At KinetiK

First commercial tenant in six-story Bay View building. Plus: News on Flour and Feed food hall coming 'soon.'

Eyes on the Lake optometry clinic will be the first commercial tenant at the six-story KinetiK development, 2142 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The new business, slated to open this summer, is being led by Vaugn Schneider.

“I’ve wanted to open my own practice for a long time,” said Schneider in a press release. “I’ve taken my time, done lots of research, and I have a great team of people helping make this a reality. I feel like this is my moment to serve my community, and I know that when I put good energy out into this neighborhood, it’s going to come back around.”

The 140-unit apartment building sits at the northern gateway to Bay View, overlooking the intersection of S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and E. Bay St. Developed by New Land Enterprises, it opened in 2020.

Schneider is leasing a 1,600-square-foot commercial stall at the north end of the structure’s first floor. Her intent is to create “a personal, patient-centered practice where people feel welcome and getting care is easy — even fun.”

“We are disciplined in our selection of commercial tenants,” said New Land managing director Tim Gokhman. “Eyes on the Lake will fill a need and truly add value to the neighborhood, and Dr. Schneider’s passion for personalized patient care make her a perfect fit here.”

Schneider is a 2016 graduate of the Indiana University School of Optometry and currently works at LensCrafters, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is a resident of the neighborhood.

Flour and Feed food hall is expected to serve as the anchor tenant in the commercial space, filling much of the first floor. Patterned after New Land’s successful Crossroads Collective food hall on the East Side, the southside gathering space would be much larger at 11,500 square feet. Gokhman, during a 2020 tour of the building, said he hoped to open the space in 2021. But despite a series of pop-ups from Gathering Place Brewing Company and food trucks, the opening did not occur.

“Our team has been making steady progress at Flour and Feed, and we’ll have some big news to share on that front soon,” said a New Land spokesperson about the latest timing.

Once it opens, the food hall will take advantage of the building’s arcade space (covered sidewalk) along S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and direct connection to Zillman Park.

At least one stall remains at the north end of the building as well, with a curved facade. The press release announcing Eyes on the Lake says other tenants are scheduled to move into the space with details to come “soon.”

For more on KinetiK, including its lobby adorned with swings and a third-floor deck with skyline views, see our 2020 coverage.

KinetiK Exterior