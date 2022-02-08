Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An art gallery with housing for artists is proposed for a fire-damaged, tavern building in Milwaukee’s Merrill Park neighborhood.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring a beautiful building on the near West Side back to life,” said Amelia Mitcham, the developer behind the project, to members of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee on Feb. 1.

She would purchase the three-story building at 500-502 N. 29th St. for $25,500 and invest $125,000 in redeveloping the property. The first floor would house an art gallery and the second floor would contain four small apartments.

“The gallery will serve a dual purpose as an affordable community event space as well,” said Mitcham.

Business partner Joe Ferch intends to live in one of four apartments on the upper floors of the 2,688-square-foot building. The other three units will be rented out to artists. “Thus far we have received commitments for two of the rooms,” she said.

Mitcham said she has lived in Merrill Park for more than seven years, purchasing a home shortly after she graduated from Marquette University. “I have come to love and cherish this neighborhood and want to assist in the further development and positive improvement within it,” she said.

She owns additional neighborhood properties outside of her personal residence. Those holdings include a formerly boarded-up duplex at 428-430 N. 31st St. that she purchased from the city last year after it was determined to be a blighting influence on the block she lives on.

Mitcham’s newest acquisition was built in 1875 according to city assessment records. It is located at the corner of N. 29th St. and W. Clybourn St., overlooking a series of vacant lots the Department of Public Works is redeveloping into an MKE Plays park with free Wi-Fi

The tavern space most recently housed 500 Pub & Grill, but a historical analysis included with the property’s listing includes a long list of prior tenants. In just the past 60 years it housed the 500 Club, Clybourn Inn Tavern, Miss Emma’s Place and Karl & Marge’s Tap.

A $1,000 performance bond will be required to ensure the project is completed by Aug. 15, 2023. The development is required to be fully taxable.

The city-run Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation (NIDC) is expected to provide resources and technical assistance on the project.

The committee unanimously endorsed the sale and the full council approved the agreement on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The city acquired the property via property tax foreclosure in July 2017 from the estate of Scott Benton.

Benton, a retired Milwaukee Police Department detective, passed away in March 2011 in tragic fashion. A neighbor reported hearing an explosion at 4:30 a.m. and a vehicle driving away. Benton, 40, was found dead: His burned body was on the first floor, two five-gallon gasoline cans were found inside the tavern and gasoline had been spread in an upstairs apartment in the building.

According to a newspaper account, Benton was found with another person’s identification, $3,500 in cash and a handgun. A crowbar, spray paint and latex glove were found near his body. Obscenities directed at “cops” were found spray painted on the outer walls of the building. But a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner report ruled the death an accident caused by smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

The city appears to have struggled with the property since acquiring it. Three times in 2021, complaints were referred to the Department of Neighborhood Services about rats or litter at the property.

Competing Bidder Objects

Mitcham’s proposal isn’t without controversy. Another Merrill Park resident objected to the sale.

“We also put in a bid for this property,” said Amanda Shanks on Feb. 1. “My problem is really how the property was handled.” She said area Alderman Robert Bauman favored Mitcham’s proposal over hers because he had a personal relationship with Mitcham. A claim that Bauman and Mitcham both denied.

“I know Ms. Mitcham solely because she’s a constituent,” said Bauman. “There is no personal relationship. No funny business. Nothing of that nature.”

According to a representative of the Department of City Development , it wasn’t Bauman’s decision anyway.

“I’m the one that elevated the proposal and I can walk you through what happened,” said DCD program manager Dwayne Edwards to Shanks, encouraging her to call him. “I made the recommendation to the alderman and I can tell you why.”

“We had multiple proposals that were received for the property,” said Edwards. “There was some staff input, but I made the decision.”

Edwards said Mitcham offered the greatest purchase price and investment.

“We have had cases where people have taken on projects with unreasonable expectations of the cost of renovating buildings,” said Bauman. He said he relies on DCD guidance. “I agreed with Dwayne that this was the highest and best use for this property.”

Shanks said she agreed to match Mitcham’s purchase price and has already worked on “upwards of five” properties in the neighborhood. “I believe our renovation was $140,000 and we were paying all cash, not using any other financing, not using a business partner,” she said. “If it’s about ability and cash flow, that argument doesn’t make sense to me, but I will wait for a different forum.”