Public Health Officials Monitoring Omicron Subvariant
Fewer than five cases of the new variant have been detected in Wisconsin.
The nation’s top medical advisor has said time and time again that it is unlikely COVID-19 will ever be completely eliminated. Instead, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts a less dangerous strain of the virus will become prominent — making the virus endemic.
But the introduction of new variants could slow or reverse the decline in infections — prolonging the pandemic, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state Department of Health Services, said during a press briefing Thursday.
“Do reasonable things to try to avoid getting this,” Westergaard said. “This isn’t a virus anyone wants.”
While available data shows BA.2 typically causes mild disease for those who are vaccinated and boosted, it can cause severe illness in people who are not vaccinated. Because of this Westergaard urged Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and boosted.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state have been declining after peaking on Jan. 12, but hospital capacity remains strained due to ongoing staff shortages at hospitals and nursing homes. To alleviate the shortage, the Wisconsin National Guard has called upon its members to be trained as certified nursing assistants, or CNAs.
“The Wisconsin National Guard has been an invaluable part of our efforts throughout the pandemic, and this mission is no different,” Evers said in a statement.
The troops that began work this week join approximately 50 other troops that had been previously assigned to long-term care facilities across Wisconsin earlier this year. Guard troops are currently assisting as CNAs at facilities in Mineral Point, Wisconsin Dells, La Crosse, New London, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Cornell, Woodville, Sturgeon Bay, Suring, Antigo, Weyauwega, Kaukauna, Kenosha, Waunakee, Glendale and Racine.
Listen to the WPR report here.
State health officials keep eye on new omicron subvariant was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Public Health Officials Monitoring Omicron Subvariant - Shamane Mills - Feb 4th, 2022
- Milwaukee County Distributed Nearly 200,000 N95 Masks to Community Agencies and General Public in First Week of February - County Executive David Crowley - Feb 4th, 2022
- Gov. Evers Announces 70 Wisconsin National Guard Members Complete CNA Training Course, Provide Support Hospital and Nursing Home Capacity - Gov. Tony Evers - Feb 3rd, 2022
- GOP Lawmakers Push ‘Medical Freedom’ Bills - Shamane Mills - Feb 3rd, 2022
- City Offering $100 Vaccine Incentive - Graham Kilmer - Feb 1st, 2022
- Milwaukee Health Department Launches Incentive Program for First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Feb 1st, 2022
- Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Firefighter Robert A. Stevens - Gov. Tony Evers - Feb 1st, 2022
- DHS Urges Vaccination as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Gains Full FDA Approval - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Feb 1st, 2022
- MKE County: Milwaukee Likely Past Omicron Peak - Graham Kilmer - Jan 28th, 2022
- 10 Health Centers Offering COVID-19 Tests - Matt Martinez - Jan 24th, 2022
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here