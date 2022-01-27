Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you can muster the strength to brave the winter temperatures, there is another event-filled Milwaukee weekend upon us! Mean Girls is moving from the big screen to the big stage with a new musical adaptation of the iconic teen comedy. Both Lakefront Brewery and Explorium Brewpub have causes to celebrate — the former is releasing a new My Turn beer and Explorium is celebrating its fifth year of being open. The Mitchell Park Domes’ annual train event returns with an iteration celebrating the Latinx community on the south side of Milwaukee.

January 27-30: ‘Mean Girls’ at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Whether or not you’re familiar with the 2004 teen comedy “Mean Girls,” audiences of all-ages are likely to get a kick out of this hip, witty new musical. Follow Cady Heron as she moves to the Illinois suburbs and attempts to one-up the popular girls at her new high school. This new music is directed by Casey Nicholaw, who also worked on “Aladdin” and “The Book of Mormon,” and features contributions from Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin. For ticket information, click here.

January 28: Jorge Vallentine, Anja Elise and Next Paperback Hero at Anodyne



A trio of Milwaukee singer songwriters will take to the stage at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., featuring a night of local indie rock. Opening up the show is Next Paperback Hero, who made his debut late last year with his album “Morning Skies & Heavy Eyes”, a dark-indie-rock collection of songs about hopelessness and staying hopeful. Sandwiched in the middle is Anja Elise , whose personal lyrics and unconventional song structures have established her as an act to keep an eye and ear out for. Headlining the show is Jorge Vallentine , who recently performed at the 2020 Milwaukee PrideFest and is currently working on a debut album. Proof of vaccination is required to attend, and the show starts at 8 p.m. Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.

January 29: Lakefront Brewery’s My Turn Tyler Release

Lakefront Brewery’s first My Turn beer release of the year is upon us. The My Turn Tyler is a Belgian-style Grand Cru brewed by the brewery’s Special Projects Manager. The Grand Cru is a 12% strong ale brewed with Belgian malts and abbey yeast, with aromas of cherries and dried fruits. The beer release will be held at Black Husky Brewing, and will feature a collaboration firkin between the two breweries. Proceeds from the firkin will be donated to the Milwaukee River Revitalization Foundation. Stubby’s Gastropub and La Masa Empanadas will provide food for the night. The beer release will begin at 12 p.m.

January 29: Explorium Greendale Fifth Anniversary Party

The Explorium Brewpub — the brewery that resides inside of the Southridge Mall — is celebrating its fifth anniversary. To commemorate the special occasion, the brewery will be slinging a 5th Anniversary Imperial Stout, as well as other Explorium beers and cocktails. Doghouse Charlie will be performing live music, and the party will run from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

January 29: Non-Pop! at Mad Planet

There aren’t many better ways to stay warm than to hit the dance floor at Mad Planet. Non-Pop!, a local DJ event series, is making its Mad Planet debut and will feature a mix of funk, hip-hop, house, disco and more. The event will feature sets by Getmoses, Fortune and Quadi, as well as live art by Lisza Battikha, Suededragon, Josh Roy and American Illusion. The event is also a fundraiser for the Froedert Hospital Rapid Response Fund. The event will run from 9 p.m. until bar close.

January 29: The Rat Pack is Back

A Las Vegas group is making its way across the country, inviting audiences to relive the days of the iconic Rat Pack. The Rat Pack is Back features Chris Jason as Frank Sinatra, Drew Anthony as Dean Martin and Kyle Diamond as Sammy Davis Jr. A live seven-piece band provides the accompaniment, directed by Lon Bronson. The Rat Pack is back will make its Milwaukee stop at The Pabst Theater. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

January 29-April 3: Barrio Train at Mitchell Park Domes

The Mitchell Domes will open for the first time this year with the Barrio Train Show, an annual train show that celebrates the south side’s deep Latinx roots. The show features fully-operational G-scale trains (large model trains) navigating their way through a miniature landscape. Reservations for the show are required, and will run Wednesday through Sunday. To book a time slot, click here.