10 Places To Shelter From the Cold

Milwaukee, it’s going to be cold Tuesday.

Wind chills are expected to reach 20 degrees to 30 degrees below zero, with the National Weather Service issuing an advisory for portions of Wisconsin, including Milwaukee.

Here are places where you can go to find shelter from the cold.

Repairers of the Breach, 1335 W. Vliet St., opens as a daytime warming room and an overnight warming shelter when temperatures drop to 20 degrees and below. Hours are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

St. Benedict the Moor, 924 W. State St., opens as a warming shelter when weather reaches below zero.

You can dial 211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211 to contact a specialist about temporary entry to these shelters.

The Cathedral Center at 845 N. Van Buren St. accepts single women and families. For more information, you can call (414) 831-0394.

Hope House at 209 W. Orchard St. accepts families. For more information, you can go to hopehousemke.org.

The Salvation Army Of Milwaukee County offers safe shelter for single men, women and families.

Guest House of Milwaukee at 1216 N. 13th St. accepts single men. For more information, you can go to guesthouseofmilwaukee.org

Private shelters in the Milwaukee area.

The Milwaukee Rescue Mission at 1820 W Wells St., accepts single men. You must there by 6:15 p.m.. For more information, you can call 414-344-2211 or visit milmission.org

Joy House at 830 N. 19th St. accepts women with children. Women must have current ID, children need two forms of ID (birth certificate, social security card, etc.) For more information, you can call 414-344-2211 or visit milmission.org/programs/joy-house.

​Casa Maria Catholic Worker, 1131 N. 21st St., accepts women with children. You can call 414-344-5745 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

​Hope Street Ministry at 2522 W. Capitol Drive accepts men, women and children. For more information you can call 414-445-5404 or visit hopestreetministry.org. Application required.

Here’s where you can find shelter from the cold was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.