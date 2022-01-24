Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The North Avenue Marketplace Business Improvement District is under new leadership.

Tia Cannon now leads the organization, which represents the commercial properties and businesses located near the intersection of W. Fond du Lac Ave. and W. North Ave.

“We are elated to have Ms. Cannon as our new BID Manager. Ms. Cannon embodies the energy, passion, and vision needed to make Marketplace BID 32 a destination for business investment in the city of Milwaukee,” said Marketplace BID 32 Board Chair, Steven M. DeVougas, in a statement issued Dec. 21. “I look forward to working with her, as we build on the legacy of those who have preceded us.”

Cannon, 31, is a general contractor and developer who leads ANC Real Estate. She serves as the owner’s representative for The Community Within the Corridor, a $66 million, 197-unit apartment building.

She replaces Robin Reese in her new role. Reese relocated to North Carolina for a job with the Raleigh city government.

“Not only will I continue the great work of my predecessors, but my main focus will be to activate the community. The activation of the BID 32 community will take place based on the following three things: recognition, trust and execution,” said Cannon.

Business improvement districts are created by commercial property owners with city support. The quasi-governmental districts levy an additional property tax on commercial properties to fund area improvements and programming.

The district includes properties along W. North Ave. from Interstate 43 to N. 27th St. and W. Fond du Lac Ave. from N. 15th St. to N. 27th St.

A city-approved operating plan for 2022 calls for the creation of an overlay zone intended to develop a more pedestrian-friendly area by prohibiting new automobile-oriented uses through the zoning code. Other proposed activities include the implementation of a positive-business climate campaign known as “Let’s Grow Together,” a live music series at Fondy Park, installing public art that could aid in traffic calming, implementing rapid implementation traffic calming measures, identifying security gaps in the district and attracting new businesses to vacant properties through the Brew City Match program.

The district is laden with challenges and opportunities. While the city saw a surge in assessed property values in 2020, BID 32 saw its 221 properties drop in value from $21.2 million to $18.9 million. The IKON Hotel proposal for the former Milwaukee Mall, which would anchor the middle of the district, appears to have stalled.

The organization has a $226,371 budget in 2022, of which $76,371 is scheduled to come from taxes on the included properties. It is scheduled to spend $56,700 on salaries and wages for its staff. The Brew City Match program is scheduled to provide $100,000 to support the redevelopment of district properties.