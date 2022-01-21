Homeless Outreach Group’s Bus Destroyed In Fire

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Street Angels, a volunteer-driven homeless outreach organization, finds itself without its two small buses.

“We wish we knew why. Why would someone do this? Today we are left heartbroken and simply devastated,” said the organization in a post announcing the fire. “At 10:45 p.m., shortly after serving our community and our unhoused neighbors, we received a message that our buses were on fire.”

A photo shows one bus reduced to a fire-damaged shell, and the bus parked next to it covered in ice as a result of the Milwaukee Fire Department fighting the blaze.

“The fire department arrived in a matter of minutes as the station is right across the street, but sadly there wasn’t much they could do,” said the organization. “Today we will assess our blue bus and figure out our next steps.”

The organization uses the buses to visit several dozen locations on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday evenings. The vehicles are used to distribute supplies or transport people to shelters.

“We are shocked and devastated by this incomprehensible act of violence. We will continue to serve our friends despite this temporary setback. The bus was purchased by the community through individual donations. We know that insurance often does not cover the full and true cost of replacement. Our HOPE is not diminished!” said the organization in a statement to Urban Milwaukee.

Earlier this month the organization announced it was temporarily shuttering its 25-person warming room as a result of a surge in COVID-19 cases amongst staff and guests, but it has continued its mobile outreach efforts.

The warming room is located in the basement of Ascension Lutheran Church at 1236 S. Layton Blvd. The organization’s office is also located at the church. The bus was parked in the parking lot behind the church when the fire broke out.

The group warned in October that it was observing a rise in Milwaukee’s homeless population. Board member and data administrator Dan Grellinger said the organization was encountering up to 180 people a night.

The organization is jointly led by co-executive directors Eva Welch and Shelly Sarasin.

The 501(c)(3) organization is currently not accepting donation of physical goods due to the COVID-19 surge, but is accepting financial donations via Network for Good.

“For anyone wondering how to help, donations can be made directly on our website. Once we get our thoughts together, we will share volunteer opportunities and other ways to help our friends,” said the organization.

It’s not the first time the organization’s two buses have been damaged. Last year the catalytic converters were stolen from each.