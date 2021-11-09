State Program Often Overlooks Minority-Owned Businesses

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A nearly 40-year-old program designed to give minority-owned business in Wisconsin a leg up in getting contracts to work for the state could be improved greatly. That’s according to business owners involved in the program, or who would like to do business with the state.

The state of Wisconsin met a rare financial goal in fiscal year 2020. More than 5 percent of contracted business with state agencies was done by minority-owned businesses — or businesses that are at least 51 percent owned by people of color, women or veterans.

Five percent has been the state’s goal since 1983 when the Legislature created the Wisconsin Supplier Diversity Program . But the goal has only been met four times in its long history.

The program is designed to help minority- and women-owned businesses. Women-owned businesses were added to the program by the Legislature in 2006, according to the state Department of Administration. The Legislature added a much smaller 1 percent goal for veteran-owned businesses about 10 years ago.

Some affected companies in the program, those on the outside looking to start doing work for the state, and even the program’s director said the program could be improved to help attract more diverse businesses.

“We met the goal for our minority businesses. We do not have a goal for our women-owned businesses, so we don’t track the spending that we have with them,” said Tondra Davis, director of the Wisconsin Supplier Diversity Program.

“For that goal, we did not meet it and we’ve never met it,” Davis said.

State agencies spent roughly $2.5 billion dollars on private sector goods and services in fiscal year 2020, according to figures provided by the Supplier Diversity Program. Meeting the 5 percent goal for minority-owned businesses amounts to about $125 million. The 1 percent goal for veteran-owned businesses, while never met, would amount to $25 million.

In 2020, state agencies awarded $137 million, or 5.4 percent, to minority-owned businesses.

Companies have to prove at least 51 percent is owned by an affected class with the DOA through a certification process designed to prove the companies are who they say they are. It’s a common practice for businesses in both the public and private sectors. Certifications to participate in the program cost $150 and last for three years.

Once certified, minority-owned businesses receive a 5 percent bid preference over companies who aren’t part of the Supplier Diversity Program.