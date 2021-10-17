Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display Coming to American Family Field

Magic of Lights will run from the end of November to January.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you are feeling down about the Brewers season ending and want a reason to visit American Family Field, do not fret. The stadium will host a holiday display of lights this winter from Nov. 24 to Jan. 2.

Magic of Lights, presented by American Family Insurance, will be a drive-through experience featuring several themed light displays and digital animations. There will also be concessions, activities and visits from Santa.

“We are always looking to expand the variety of events that come to American Family Field and its surrounding grounds, and we are excited to host the Magic of Lights for an extended run for the first time this year,”, said Brewers president of business operations. “This promises to be a terrific family entertainment destination throughout the holiday season.”

The route will be more than a mile long and will feature displays such as Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks and the Winter Blizzard Tunnel, as well as classic Magic of Lights displays such as the 12 Days of Christmas. Magic of Lights will also have new illuminating mega trees this year, which will have 40 feet of dancing lights synchronized to music.

“There’s been many magical moments at American Family Field, and we’re pleased to help bring another tradition to Milwaukee this holiday season,” said Seth Freeman, American Family associate vice president of marketing, said. “The Magic of Lights will be an amazing event sure to be enjoyed by attendees of all ages.”

Tickets will start at $25 per vehicle and will go on sale Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. Prices will vary weekly, with higher prices closer to Christmas. Guests will purchase tickets for an assigned date and tickets must be purchased online.

Magic of Lights will be held daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will run regardless of weather, unless a weather emergency is declared. A complete schedule and tickets can be found on Magic of Lights’ website.