New COVID-19 Mass Testing Site Opens in Menomonee Valley

New site at a former WisDOT emissions testing site. It replaces American Family Field testing site.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After a two-week absence, the Milwaukee Health Department opened a new COVID-19 mass testing site Monday.

The drive-through testing site is now located at a former Wisconsin Department of Transportation emissions testing site at 2401 W. St. Paul Ave.

It replaces the site at American Family Field , which closed on Sept. 25 in anticipation of capacity crowds at the MLB playoffs.

The new site will be open Monday through Friday. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are appreciative of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for contributing this centrally-located building for drive-through testing,” said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping Milwaukee residents safe is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and we’re incredibly grateful for all our community partners, such as the DOT and the Milwaukee Brewers, for stepping up and helping us fight this virus.”

The new site is located directly adjacent to the 25th Street off-ramp on Interstate 94, approximately 1.5-miles east of the former site.

Vaccine doses are not available at the new site, but MHD said they plan to in the future. The test administered at the site is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The emissions facility was shuttered in 2012, but WisDOT has maintained ownership of the property. The building has five drive-through bays.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Two other city-run testing sites remain open without a change in operation. The Northwest Health Center , 7630 W. Mill Rd., and Southside Health Center , 1639 S. 23rd St., continue to offer drive-through testing.

Both are open Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors can save time by pre-registering to get tested.

All public COVID-19 testing is free. A number of private health care providers, including Walgreens, also offer testing. More information on COVID-19 testing sites is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.