New COVID-19 Mass Testing Site Opens in Menomonee Valley
New site at a former WisDOT emissions testing site. It replaces American Family Field testing site.
After a two-week absence, the Milwaukee Health Department opened a new COVID-19 mass testing site Monday.
The drive-through testing site is now located at a former Wisconsin Department of Transportation emissions testing site at 2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
The new site will be open Monday through Friday. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are appreciative of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for contributing this centrally-located building for drive-through testing,” said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping Milwaukee residents safe is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and we’re incredibly grateful for all our community partners, such as the DOT and the Milwaukee Brewers, for stepping up and helping us fight this virus.”
The new site is located directly adjacent to the 25th Street off-ramp on Interstate 94, approximately 1.5-miles east of the former site.
Vaccine doses are not available at the new site, but MHD said they plan to in the future. The test administered at the site is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.
The emissions facility was shuttered in 2012, but WisDOT has maintained ownership of the property. The building has five drive-through bays.
Both are open Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visitors can save time by pre-registering to get tested.
All public COVID-19 testing is free. A number of private health care providers, including Walgreens, also offer testing. More information on COVID-19 testing sites is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- New COVID-19 Mass Testing Site Opens in Menomonee Valley - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 11th, 2021
- Class Action Lawsuit Targets Schools For Lax COVID-19 Policies - Corri Hess - Oct 10th, 2021
- Johnson Says Overwhelmed Hospitals Not a ‘Massive Crisis’ - Rob Mentzer - Oct 9th, 2021
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Oct 8th, 2021
- Hmong Leaders Keeping Community Informed About COVID-19 - Matt Martinez - Oct 8th, 2021
- DHS to Increase COVID-19 Testing Capacity, Relaunches Community Testing Program - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Oct 7th, 2021
- Report: COVID-19 Vaccines Reduced Deaths, Hospitalizations - Diane Bezucha - Oct 6th, 2021
- Do Vaccinated and COVID-19 Survivors Have Same Immunity? - Erik Gunn - Oct 6th, 2021
- MKE County: COVID-19 Case Burden Remains High - Graham Kilmer - Oct 6th, 2021
- DHS Announces New Electronic Communications to Notify COVID-19 Close Contacts - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Oct 4th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here