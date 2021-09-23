Local Orgs Join State to Remove Lead from Milwaukee Homes
Social Development Commission and Habitat for Humanity will assist in renovation of 150 homes.
Ofelia Mondragon’s “wake-up call” to the dangers of lead poisoning came in 2014, when her daughter had high lead levels at age 2.
After struggling to get the care her daughter needed, she recognized the importance of helping others and their families stay safe.
Now, Mondragon works as a key contributor to the Lead Safe Homes Program, a program from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that removes lead paint, dust and soil in residents’ home.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, homes built before 1978 are at greater risk of lead paint, soil and dust exposure. This can occur when lead paint previously used on the homes begins to chip or flake. That exposure can cause lead poisoning.
The Lead Safe Homes Program is available to families with children and pregnant women who are eligible for BadgerCare or Medicaid. Homes in the program must be built before 1978.
The program removes lead paint, dust and soil but does not handle lead service line replacement. It does provide point-of-use water filters when applicable.
Brian Weaver, lead policy adviser with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said the program has been around since fall 2019.
“The demand is great in Wisconsin,” Weaver said. “We’ll need a multi-pronged approach, honestly, to be able to address all the potential lead hazards and older properties.”
He said there’s an estimated 350,000 homes with potential lead-based paint hazards.
Weaver said the goal is to renovate 150 properties per year in Milwaukee.
The goal for the state is 400 properties per year, Weaver said. The program has funds to invest $35,000 per property.
Mondragon said her team served 74 homes since the beginning of the year. The ultimate goal for 2021 is 100 homes served, and by the end of June 2022, another 100 added to that.
Eric Neeb, critical home repair manager with Habitat for Humanity Milwaukee, said the program plans to target the Midtown and Harambee neighborhoods, two areas where much of the housing stock is older than 1978.
While the program lends support statewide, Weaver said it will operate heavily in Milwaukee.
“We know that there’s a need everywhere in the state,” Weaver said. “We’re making sure that we are prioritizing that and those high-need populations where we see the greatest need.”
How to participate
Property owners can apply for the program, and tenants are encouraged to ask their landlords to participate.
2 Milwaukee organizations team up with state to remove lead paint, dust and soil was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
More about the Lead Crisis
- Local Orgs Join State to Remove Lead from Milwaukee Homes - Matt Martinez - Sep 23rd, 2021
- City Hall: 12 Takeaways From City’s 2022 Budget - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 22nd, 2021
- Op Ed: It’s Time to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Legacy of Water Protection - Tony Wilkin Gibart - Aug 13th, 2021
- Health Commissioner Says Lead Crisis is Top Priority - Matt Martinez - Jul 22nd, 2021
- Site Visits Highlight Lead Safety Efforts - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Jul 19th, 2021
- City Hall: $98 Million Plan Targets Lead Poisoning - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 19th, 2021
- City Hall: Update Expected Soon on Criminal Investigation Into Health Department - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 16th, 2021
- City Hall: Anger and Frustration With Milwaukee’s Lead Program - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 15th, 2021
- Public Safety and Health Committee to discuss city’s lead abatement program on Thursday - Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic - Jul 12th, 2021
- City Hall: Milwaukee’s Lead Program Fails Again - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 17th, 2021
Read more about Lead Crisis here
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
-
Dominican Center Director Was A Quiet ForceSep 19th, 2021 by Ana Martinez-Ortiz
-
FoodShare Benefits Will Increase in OctoberSep 19th, 2021 by Sam Woods
-
DACA Recipients Need Pathway to CitizenshipSep 19th, 2021 by Alondra Garcia