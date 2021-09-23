Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Summer is officially over, and so is Summerfest, but that’s okay, because there’s still plenty to do around Milwaukee. For instance, the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference is providing the opportunity to learn more about your favorite Cryptids like Big Foot — experts and enthusiasts will gather for a weekend of conspiracy-filled fun. The always popular Doors Open event is back, inviting the public to check out buildings and spaces that are otherwise not available for exploring. And Skylight Music Theatre is back with its first in-person performance since the pandemic with a musical that has its actors showing a little skin for an uplifting message on body positivity.

September 24-26: Milwaukee Paranormal Conference

Do you believe? Give in to your wildest conspiracies at the annual Milwaukee Paranormal Conference! After a virtual-only event last year, the conference returns for a two-day party celebrating all things Cryptid. On Friday, a party will be held for the conference at Faklandia Brewing. On Saturday, the main event will take place at Alverno College‘s Bucyrus Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring guest speakers, panels and vendors. The event is free but registration is required, which you can do here. Following the conference, the World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt events will take place. On Sunday, an activity day will take place including a witch’s faire and meet-ups at Faklandia Brewing.

The Brewery District is holding its inaugural Equinox Music Festival this weekend. The district, encompassing the redeveloped former Pabst Brewing Company campus, will have 19 local Milwaukee artists performing at four stages, including artists like Zed Kenzo, WebsterX, Abby Jeanne and Immortal Girlfriend. All access passes for the festival can be purchased for $25, or VIP passes can be purchased for $125. The festival is following all state and local health guidelines, and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within the preceding 72 hours will be required for entry. For more information visit this website.

September 25: Third Space Brewing Company’s Fifth Anniversary

Third Space Brewing Company is partnering up with Rock the Green to celebrate its fifth birthday in an environmentally sustainable way. The celebration will be a free event that promises zero waste while featuring live music, food trucks and sustainability education provided by local non-profit groups. Two event-exclusive beers will be available: the FIVE (a barrel-aged anniversary Solera) and the Rock the Green IPA (25% of sales donated to Rock the Green).

September 25-26: Maker Faire Milwaukee

After taking a year off, the Maker Faire Milwaukee event is back. Described as the “Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth,” this family-friendly event puts the spotlight on young inventors and creatives. The free event will be held at Milwaukee School of Engineering and will feature over 100 makers. The Maker Faire Milwaukee is free and open to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. For more information, click here.

September 25-26: Doors Open Milwaukee

An event where businesses and historical landmarks open up their doors to the public was obviously not a pandemic-appropriate event last year. That’s why Doors Open Milwaukee was almost entirely virtual in 2020. But this year, the event is back to its regular format, though with COVID-19 mitigation policies set in place. There are some new places to explore in this year’s event, such as the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s new home: the Bradley Symphony Center. Milwaukeeans will have their first chance ever to see inside the building on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other highlights include new self-guided tours of the Silver City, which features Historic Milwaukee’s first ever bilingual app tour. The Oriental Theatre, Urban Ecology Center in Washington Park and the Milwaukee Public Library’s Central Library are also all open to the public. Some buildings, like the Milwaukee Art Museum, will be available for virtual tours only. For more information on participating buildings and times that they’ll be open to the public, click here.

Six unemployed steelworkers are desperate for work. So what do they do? They get into the business of taking off their clothes. “The Full Monty” is a story that tackles body shaming and homophobia, set to a musical score where the actors vent their frustrations and often appear in very-little clothing. The show is Skylight Music Theatre’s return to live performances, which will run from Sept. 24 through Oct. 17 at the Broadway Theatre Center. And because the show includes brief nudity, Skylight suggests audience members be 15 years or older. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test is required for entry. To purchase tickets, click here.

September 25-October 2: Urban Ecology Center’s HKE MKE

The Urban Ecology Center (UEC) is putting on its seventh annual HKE MKE fundraiser, an event that allows participants to connect with nature while going on scheduled hikes at three of the center’s branches. Funds can be raised by purchasing a variety of merchandise from the UEC, including t shirts, coolers and stadium chairs. Since the hikes are scheduled and the center is trying to keep groups small, registration is required. To register, click here.

September 26: Milwaukee Record Halftime Show

Milwaukee Record’s Halftime Show series is back, which features local bands performing short sets at Cactus Club during halftime for Packers’ games. The series is sponsored by Miller High Life, which means bottles of High Life and Miller Lite are only $2.50 each. This week’s featured band is Toadskin, a relatively new garage-punk band. The game starts at 7:20 p.m. and proof of vaccination is required to enter Cactus Club.