State Sen. Jacque Released From Hospital

Opponent of masks and vaccine mandates spent three weeks on a ventilator.

Wisconsin state Sen. André Jacque has been released from the hospital more than three weeks after being placed on a ventilator because of a COVID-19 infection.

Jacque, a Republican from De Pere who has been a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for the virus last month.

“He and his family wish to thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes that are making his recovery possible,” a spokesperson for the senator said Tuesday. “Sen. Jacque is doing much better; he is in touch with his staff on legislative and district issues, and he is reaching out to his friends and colleagues.”

Jacque will continue respiratory and occupational therapy, but he’s feeling well mentally, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Several weeks ago, Jacque’s wife shared a statement with local news station WBAY that seems to indicate that her husband wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Renée Jacque, five of her eight family members tested positive for COVID-19. Just one of those people was fully vaccinated, and they experienced mild symptoms, according to the statement shared by the station.

“While vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it,” she said.

The conservative lawmaker tested positive for the virus in mid-August. He didn’t experience symptoms at first but was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

On Monday, former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 while on the campaign trail in her bid for governor. She’s fully vaccinated and feeling fine, according to a campaign spokesperson.

Wisconsin is averaging nearly 3,000 new infections per day, according to the state Department of Health Services. That’s the highest number since January. Fifty-three percent of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against the disease.

State Sen. André Jacque Released From Hospital After Being On Ventilator With COVID-19 was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.