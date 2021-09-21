State Sen. Jacque Released From Hospital
Opponent of masks and vaccine mandates spent three weeks on a ventilator.
Wisconsin state Sen. André Jacque has been released from the hospital more than three weeks after being placed on a ventilator because of a COVID-19 infection.
Jacque, a Republican from De Pere who has been a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for the virus last month.
Jacque will continue respiratory and occupational therapy, but he’s feeling well mentally, the spokesperson said in a statement.
Several weeks ago, Jacque’s wife shared a statement with local news station WBAY that seems to indicate that her husband wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to Renée Jacque, five of her eight family members tested positive for COVID-19. Just one of those people was fully vaccinated, and they experienced mild symptoms, according to the statement shared by the station.
“While vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it,” she said.
The conservative lawmaker tested positive for the virus in mid-August. He didn’t experience symptoms at first but was later diagnosed with pneumonia.
On Monday, former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 while on the campaign trail in her bid for governor. She’s fully vaccinated and feeling fine, according to a campaign spokesperson.
Wisconsin is averaging nearly 3,000 new infections per day, according to the state Department of Health Services. That’s the highest number since January. Fifty-three percent of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against the disease.
Listen to the WPR report here.
State Sen. André Jacque Released From Hospital After Being On Ventilator With COVID-19 was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
