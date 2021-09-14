VISIT Milwaukee Offers A Beer Pass

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee is a city known for its beer. Now, VISIT Milwaukee is making it even easier to enjoy the breweries in the area.

VISIT Milwaukee is launching the Brew City Beer Pass, which will allow users to get buy-one, get-one-free deals at several breweries.

“Milwaukee knows how to make great beer, and now everyone can enjoy two beers for the price of one at more than 20 of the best brewery locations around the city,” Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee, said in a press release. “I cannot think of a better way to support these remarkable local businesses who continue our legacy of being an amazing beer destination. Whether it’s an IPA, stout, porter, lager, pilsner, or even something sour, the breweries participating in this pass have something for everybody.”

The pass begins Sept. 14, and is intended to be used on mobile devices. However, it does not require an app. Interested users can sign up for a free pass on VISIT Milwaukee’s website. The pass will then save to the user’s phone home screen. At participating breweries, users will check in and redeem the offer by showing staff members their pass.

Participating breweries include 1840 Brewing Company, Black Husky Brewing and Lakefront Brewery, among many others. A full list of participating breweries can be found on the VISIT website.

VISIT Milwaukee will also give a free koozie to those who check in at five of the participating breweries and a free T-shirt to those who check in at 10 of the breweries. If a participant checks in at every participating brewery, they will be entered to win the “Ultimate Brew City Beer Pass Prize Pack.”

VISIT Milwaukee will celebrate the launch of the pass at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Lakefront Brewery. The party will include a beer-themed raffle and will be open to the public.

This is not the first time VISIT Milwaukee has offered deal passes. Earlier this year, VISIT Milwaukee created The Milwaukee Deals Pass, similar to a digital coupon book.