Music Festival Coming To Brewery District

The former Pabst Brewing Complex will play host to a new music festival this fall.

Equinox, as the festival is titled, will take place in three separate venues in The Brewery District on Saturday, September 25. It’s a follow-up event to the neighborhood’s VinterSkol Musik Fest, which took place in February 2020 just before the pandemic took hold.

Nineteen local musicians are set to perform, including Abby Jeanne, Immortal Girlfriend, Klassik, WebsterX, Zed Kenzo and Vincent Van Great.

But it won’t be like most Milwaukee neighborhood festivals. A $25 admission ticket is required. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a less than 72-hours old negative test will be required for entry.

A VIP ticket package is available for $125 that includes drink tickets at each venue, light food to snack on, festival swag and access to the private rooftop deck at No Studios.

Face masks and physical distancing will be encouraged at indoor events.

The event is being hosted by The Brewery District neighborhood improvement district. Similar to a business improvement district, the district is funded by a special property tax on properties in the area.

Since VinterSkol took place, the neighborhood has seen substantial change. The Captain Pabst Pilot House closed, to be replaced in the coming months by Central Waters Brewing Co. Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub closed and, as first reported earlier this week, will be replaced by On Tap, a new bar and restaurant. Glass + Griddle restaurant was also relaunched as Bottle House 42.

The former Pabst complex was redeveloped starting in 2006 under the leadership of Zilber Ltd.

Additional information on Equinox is available on The Brewery District website.