TEMPO will occupy office on second floor of former Grand Avenue Mall.

The Avenue, the mixed-use complex created from the former Shops of Grand Avenue Mall, has landed another office tenant.

TEMPO, Wisconsin’s largest professional women’s organization, will lease approximately 2,500 square feet on the second story of the complex at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The nonprofit will occupy the space currently utilized by‘s Hempel Cos. , the co-developer of the space with

“We are thrilled to be moving into this incredible space and joining the impressive mix of Milwaukee businesses and organizations that have recently taken up occupancy,” said Jen Dirks, president and CEO of TEMPO in a statement. “This is the perfect location for our growing TEMPO team and our membership base of nearly 800 women to gather, network and attend events.”

TEMPO leased space in Schlitz Park until May 2020 when its staff switched to a remote-work arrangement amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Its website lists five current staff members.

The nonprofit worked with Jones Lang LaSalle to find the space and Eppstein Uhen Architects on the design. It expects to occupy the space in early fall.

TEMPO joins a growing list of other office tenants including Milwaukee Downtown – Business Improvement District #21, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and anchor tenant GRAEF. A number of preexisting office tenants continue to occupy the attached Matthew Bros. Building.

A host of amenity spaces are included for office tenants including a conference room, fitness center, pickleball court and dog wellness area

And while the mall’s food court is now filled by GRAEF engineers, a new food hall is moving closer to opening on the first floor. Omar Shaikh continues to announce new tenants for the 3rd Street Market Hall, the latest being Supernova Coffee & Doughnuts. The hall is scheduled to open in September.

The second floor of the attached Plankinton Arcade building was redeveloped into the Plankinton Clover Apartments while the first floor is still targeted for retail tenants. A separate ownership group is expanding the number of apartments on the upper floors.

A leasing brochure from Founders 3 says approximately 140,000 square feet of office space remains available for lease in the complex, including in the adjacent ASQ Center. The attached HUB640 building, part of a separate ownership group, also has office space available for lease.