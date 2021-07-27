The Daily Bird Opens Second Cafe

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new Milwaukee coffee shop has already opened a second location. The Daily Bird opened a cafe inside the Dubbel Dutch hotel, 817 N. Marshall St., last week.

Co-owned by Dylan Compton, Cole Compton and Dan Zwart, the new cafe joins the first Daily Bird that opened in 2020 in Riverwest. The first cafe is a pop-up shop located in Centro Cafe, 808 E. Center St.

Partnering with Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co, the Daily Bird offers numerous blends of coffee, along with espresso drinks, chai teas, and matchas. In addition to beverages, bakery items, many of which are vegan and locally made by Honey Bear Baked Goods, will be offered at the café.

“My whole goal with the coffee shop is to create a space for all to be comfortable in their own skin,” said Zwart in a statement. “I fell in love with coffee at a young age, and I knew I wanted to turn my passion into a career.”

The Daily Bird co-location collaboration with the Dubbel Dutch hotel comes a year after the official opening of the hotel. Opening amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the hotel celebrated its one-year anniversary on July 23, 2021. Built in 1898, the building was originally a double mansion and later an office building before being redeveloped into a hotel.

Juli Kaufmann, co-owner of Dubbel Dutch, said the partnership felt natural.

“The partnership with Daily Bird felt so natural. We have a shared focus on mutually beneficial relationships for our respective businesses. The Daily Bird owners are extremely positive, easy to work with and committed to excellence. They brought a professional approach that made our work quick and easy together.”

The hotel is open daily for 24 hours and the Daily Bird is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Correction: This story originally stated the Daily Bird includes a bar, which is untrue. The bar is operated by the Dubbel Dutch hotel.