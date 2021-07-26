New Third Ward Coffee and Wine Bar

FOMA Coffee & Wine Bar run by students from UWM, MU, MSOE and one high school.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

At FOMA Coffee & Wine Bar, the student has become the barista.

The student-run coffee and wine bar, located at 191 N. Broadway, had a soft opening in June and is preparing for an official opening in mid-September. This summer will be used to build the menu, work on the space and train staff members, many of whom come from Marquette University, UW-Milwaukee, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School.

“FOMA challenges the status quo of learning by putting students in charge of business,” the coffee and wine bar wrote on its website. “We help leaders develop critical skills from world-class educators, mentors and peers.”

It’s located inside the Milwaukee Artist Resource Network’s Art + Culture Hub in the Historic Third Ward. This space holds an art gallery and exhibition wall, innovation studio and conference center along with FOMA. The nonprofit, led by Mal Montoya, owns the coffee shop.

The menu features a mix of coffee, espresso, wine, beer and light food.

“Exploring the art of specialty crafted beverages and small plate goods, FOMA Coffee & Wine elevates the general public’s access to the arts,” said Sam Woods, MARN communications manager, in an email.

FOMA is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Photos