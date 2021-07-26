Angeline Terry

New Third Ward Coffee and Wine Bar

FOMA Coffee & Wine Bar run by students from UWM, MU, MSOE and one high school.

By - Jul 26th, 2021 03:26 pm

FOMA Coffee & Wine Bar. This photo was taken July 6th, 2021 by Angeline Terry.

At FOMA Coffee & Wine Bar, the student has become the barista. 

The student-run coffee and wine bar, located at 191 N. Broadway, had a soft opening in June and is preparing for an official opening in mid-September. This summer will be used to build the menu, work on the space and train staff members, many of whom come from Marquette University, UW-Milwaukee, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School. 

“FOMA challenges the status quo of learning by putting students in charge of business,” the coffee and wine bar wrote on its website. “We help leaders develop critical skills from world-class educators, mentors and peers.”

It’s located inside the Milwaukee Artist Resource Network’s Art + Culture Hub in the Historic Third Ward. This space holds an art gallery and exhibition wall, innovation studio and conference center along with FOMA.  The nonprofit, led by Mal Montoya, owns the coffee shop.

The menu features a mix of coffee, espresso, wine, beer and light food.

“Exploring the art of specialty crafted beverages and small plate goods, FOMA Coffee & Wine elevates the general public’s access to the arts,” said Sam Woods, MARN communications manager, in an email.

FOMA is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Photos

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Education, Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us