Two Bedroom Riverwest Condo
Located near Kern Park and the Milwaukee River this condo is priced under $100,000.
A great find! This well-maintained condo is tucked in between a park and the edge of the river! If you’re looking for nice quiet place that is still close to everything it’s here! Top it off with a wine bar and a fireplace. Could you ask for more under $100,000?
Sponsored by Riverwest Realty
As former Marine Andy Tillman has been both a first-time home buyer and an urban planning professional, so his understanding of your investment includes a look ahead at the community’s growth and resources, its quality of public spaces and, of course, yard space.
Riverwest Realty Milwaukee is a full-service residential real estate agency. We are committed to providing the most unique and comprehensive service for individuals interested in buying or selling a home in the Greater Milwaukee area. Learn more at riverwestrealtymilwaukee.com.
The Breakdown
- Address: 1339 E. Randolph Ct., A
- Size: 791 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Total Rooms: 4
- Year Built: 1958
- Parking: Off street parking
- Price: $84,900
- Taxes: $2,086
- Condo Fees: $270/Month
- Walk Score: 48
- MLS#: 1750647
Photos
Contact
Learn more about this listing and others from Andy Tillman of Riverwest Realty