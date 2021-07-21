MKE Listing

Two Bedroom Riverwest Condo

Located near Kern Park and the Milwaukee River this condo is priced under $100,000.

Jul 21st, 2021 01:02 pm
1339 E. Randolph Ct., A Photo courtesy of Riverwest Realty.

A great find! This well-maintained condo is tucked in between a park and the edge of the river! If you’re looking for nice quiet place that is still close to everything it’s here! Top it off with a wine bar and a fireplace. Could you ask for more under $100,000?

Andy Tillman. Photo courtesy of Riverwest Realty Milwaukee.

Sponsored by Riverwest Realty

As former Marine Andy Tillman has been both a first-time home buyer and an urban planning professional, so his understanding of your investment includes a look ahead at the community’s growth and resources, its quality of public spaces and, of course, yard space.

Riverwest Realty Milwaukee is a full-service residential real estate agency. We are committed to providing the most unique and comprehensive service for individuals interested in buying or selling a home in the Greater Milwaukee area. Learn more at riverwestrealtymilwaukee.com.

The Breakdown

  • Address: 1339 E. Randolph Ct., A
  • Size: 791 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Total Rooms: 4
  • Year Built: 1958
  • Parking: Off street parking
  • Price: $84,900
  • Taxes: $2,086
  • Condo Fees: $270/Month
  • Walk Score: 48
  • MLS#: 1750647

Photos

Contact

Learn more about this listing and others from Andy Tillman of Riverwest Realty

