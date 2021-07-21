Located near Kern Park and the Milwaukee River this condo is priced under $100,000.

A great find! This well-maintained condo is tucked in between a park and the edge of the river! If you’re looking for nice quiet place that is still close to everything it’s here! Top it off with a wine bar and a fireplace. Could you ask for more under $100,000?

The Breakdown

Address: 1339 E. Randolph Ct., A

Size: 791 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 1958

Parking: Off street parking

Price: $84,900

Taxes: $2,086

Condo Fees: $270/Month

Walk Score: 48

MLS#: 1750647

Photos

Contact

