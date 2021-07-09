Jeramey Jannene
THIRTEEN31 Rises On W. National Ave.

The majority of its apartments will rent for below-market rates.

Jul 9th, 2021
THIRTEEN31 Place construction. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

A new apartment complex, THIRTEEN31 Place, is nearing completion on the western edge of Walker’s Point.

The four-story building will include 89 apartments, 74 of which will be set aside at below-market rates for those making less than 60% of the area’s median income.

Developer Brandon Rule‘s Rule Enterprises and Lutheran Social Services are co-developing the project.

It’s the second complex Rule has developed in the corridor, following SEVEN04 Place at 704 W. National Ave.

Catalyst Construction is serving as the general contractor. Arc-Int Architecture is serving as the project architect, as the firm did for SEVEN04 Place. Michael Emem is serving as the owner’s representative on the project.

The estimated project budget is $17.8 million according to a city report. Rule secured low-income housing tax credits for it in 2019.

Demolition work was completed in 2020 on a one-story structure that covered most of the site. Built in 1951, the now-demolished building was most recently home to Esperanza Unida. The city acquired the building, split over two properties, through property tax foreclosure in 2017 and sold it to Rule for $150,000.

A one-story garage structure at the rear of the L-shaped site will be maintained.

The development is part of a new revolution for the neighborhood Rule grew up in. A series of mixed-use apartment projects are transforming National Avenue and one long-time employer is leaving. Astronautics is selling its 1.6-acre manufacturing campus across the street, 1412-1426 W. National Ave., as part of a companywide relocation to Oak Creek. Built in phases starting in 1919, the 99,465-square-foot complex is for sale for $1.86 million through The Boerke Company.

Photos

Renderings

