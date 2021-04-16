New Wine Shop Coming to Third Ward

A veteran of the hospitality industry is opening 2A Wine Merchants on E. Erie Street.

An atmospheric wine shop is slated to open in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Robert Levin plans to open 2A Wine Merchants at 577 E. Erie St. Levin has 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and said this will be his first time opening his own business.

“(The property) has proximity to Summerfest, the river and other outside activities,” said Levin in an interview with Urban Milwaukee. “The Third Ward community symbolizes what we’re about: quality, arts and crafts.”

Some well-known wine brands and some “mom and pop” brands are planned for selection. The shop will host wine tastings, and there are plans to provide catering services in the future, Levin said.

The wine tasting bar will have a museum-like design to contrast with other wine retailers. Three Sixty is designing the interior for the business.

Planned hours are from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesday to Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday according to a license application filed with the city.

“We want to create an environment where people are comfortable with asking questions,” said Levin. He wants to clear any stigma around wine and, instead, center conversation around the product when the store opens.

The 3,149-square-foot space, located in the base of the Hansen’s Landing condominium complex, was previously occupied by Trinity Academy of Irish Dance.