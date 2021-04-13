State Wants Pause in Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
6 reports of blood clots among 6.8 million doses administered.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is instructing vaccine providers in the state to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommend a “pause” in the use of the vaccine, which is a single-dose, to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. The federal and state agencies said the request is out of an “abundance of caution.”
During a media briefing Tuesday, FDA director for the Center for Biologics, Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks, said the blood clots appear to be “extremely rare” but treatment is different from those used for other types of clots.
By not administering the vaccine, the CDC has time to determine if there are other cases of blood clots and has time to give health care providers information on how to treat it, according to DHS. A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases, and the FDA has also launched an investigation, according to the Associated Press.
“Health care providers who see people presenting to them with either a low blood platelet count or blood clots should establish whether or not the individual has recently been vaccinated in order to inform the appropriate diagnostic evaluation and management,” said Marks.
“I know that the information we’re providing today is going to be very concerning to Americans who have already received that Johnson & Johnson or Janssen vaccine,” said CDC deputy director Anne Schuchat. “And I want to let you know what we’re doing to learn more and to protect people in the meantime. And what you can do to be on the alert.”
“We are pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Timberlake said in a press release announcing the state’s decision. “At this time, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. Vaccine providers should not administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, and should hold on to the vaccine until federal review has been completed.”
During a Tuesday press conference in Milwaukee, Gov. Tony Evers credited the FDA and CDC for being transparent about the adverse reactions related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the quick pivot to give health systems more time to adjust treatment options. He said despite only six reported cases of blood clots, the news is likely to make some uneasy about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“This is going to make it more difficult because people that are hesitant can use this as another way to make an excuse for not getting … that vaccine,” said Evers. “But I believe we can overcome that. It’s just going to take time and a lot of effort. We don’t change our hesitancy overnight.”
Vaccine providers should continue to properly store the vaccine and continue reporting “adverse events” to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).
A total of 3,542,552 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin as of Monday, with 69.6 percent of Wisconsinites age 65 and up fully vaccinated. As of Monday, 1,423,723 people in Wisconsin, or 24.5 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated. Anyone in Wisconsin age 16 and up is eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.
Editor’s note: This story will be updated.
DHS Tells Vaccinators To Stop Administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: 929 New COVID-19 Cases Reported - Urban Milwaukee - Apr 14th, 2021
- “We are not out of the woods yet. Let’s not lose our way.” – Sen. Larson statement on COVID-19 diagnosis - State Sen. Chris Larson - Apr 14th, 2021
- Court Kills Another Evers Pandemic Order - Shawn Johnson - Apr 14th, 2021
- WI Daily: 922 New COVID-19 Cases Reported - Urban Milwaukee - Apr 13th, 2021
- City Won’t Enhance Current COVID-19 Restrictions - Graham Kilmer - Apr 13th, 2021
- State Wants Pause in Johnson & Johnson Vaccine - WPR Staff - Apr 13th, 2021
- Wisconsin DHS Pauses Administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Apr 13th, 2021
- More of State’s Urban Schools Went Virtual - Madeline Fox - Apr 13th, 2021
- WI Daily: 402 New COVID-19 Cases Reported - Urban Milwaukee - Apr 12th, 2021
- Special Work Session Called on MPS School Reopening - Larry Miller - Apr 12th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here