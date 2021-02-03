Far More Women Getting Vaccines
Nearly 10% of women and just 5.2% of men in Wisconsin have gotten at least a first dose.
In the early weeks of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, women are roughly twice as likely to get the shot.
As of Monday, nearly 10% of Wisconsin women have gotten at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 5.2% of Wisconsin men, according to the state Department of Health Services (DHS), which posts data every day from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.
There’s a relatively simple explanation, says DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, who fielded a question on the disparity at a DHS media briefing on the pandemic on Friday, Jan. 29.
“If you look at the health care workforce, I think you will see a very similar gender distribution,” Van Dijk said. The first phase of the vaccination rollout focused on health care workers as well as nursing home residents.
DHS expects the numbers to even out as more people are vaccinated, she added. “We strongly encourage all genders to seek vaccines for their protection.”
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: Only 5 of 72 Counties Show Growing COVID-19 Case Burdens - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 3rd, 2021
- Cities, Counties Crafting Mask Mandates - Rich Kremer - Feb 3rd, 2021
- City’s New Vaccine Scheduling Tool Fills Up Quickly - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 3rd, 2021
- Data Wonk: Why Republicans Oppose Mask Mandate - Bruce Thompson - Feb 3rd, 2021
- Far More Women Getting Vaccines - Erik Gunn - Feb 3rd, 2021
- Nearly 2% of State Population Vaccinated - Graham Kilmer - Feb 3rd, 2021
- WI Daily: 1,095 New COVID-19 Cases - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 2nd, 2021
- New Milwaukee Health Order Eases Capacity Restrictions - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 2nd, 2021
- Milwaukee Health Department Modifies COVID-19 Public Health Order - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Feb 2nd, 2021
- U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Chris Murphy Introduce Legislation to Expand American Production of Pandemic Supplies - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Feb 2nd, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here