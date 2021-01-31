1,007 New COVID-19 Cases
Active hospitalizations increase by 40 to 697.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,007 new COVID-19 cases Sunday from 5,220 processed tests.
The seven-day case total stands at 9,444, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 16th. The seven-day testing total stands at 42,709, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.
Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 697 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 40 from a day prior, but a decrease of 64 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,010.
The state reported 55 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,298 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 606 in the past week.
DHS reported three new deaths. A total of 5,896 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,136 in Milwaukee County.
The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 34.23, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 45.57.
Menominee County has recorded 17,868.6 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 12,509.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,501.5). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.
According to DHS data, 10,052.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 10,032.1).
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,382.6 (up from 9,365.2). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 402.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.
Cases and deaths by county
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths †
|Number of probable deaths ‡
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
|Case fatality percentage ††
|Adams
|1,504
|7,318
|156
|11
|3
|7,338.4
|53.7
|0.7%
|Ashland
|1,146
|6,481
|62
|16
|0
|7,224.4
|100.9
|1.4%
|Barron
|5,134
|17,970
|126
|71
|0
|11,190.1
|154.8
|1.4%
|Bayfield
|1,035
|6,298
|55
|18
|0
|6,807.4
|118.4
|1.7%
|Brown
|29,324
|121,580
|2,061
|197
|20
|11,264.2
|75.7
|0.7%
|Buffalo
|1,266
|4,899
|29
|7
|0
|9,371.5
|51.8
|0.6%
|Burnett
|1,103
|5,653
|123
|23
|0
|7,140.5
|148.9
|2.1%
|Calumet
|5,251
|19,200
|476
|39
|2
|10,200.9
|75.8
|0.7%
|Chippewa
|6,822
|26,892
|149
|80
|2
|10,622.9
|124.6
|1.2%
|Clark
|3,103
|9,835
|368
|56
|4
|8,931.8
|161.2
|1.8%
|Columbia
|4,841
|25,507
|363
|44
|7
|8,474.0
|77.0
|0.9%
|Crawford
|1,639
|7,058
|47
|16
|0
|9,900.3
|96.6
|1.0%
|Dane
|37,949
|312,511
|1,511
|251
|21
|7,180.6
|47.5
|0.7%
|Dodge
|11,159
|38,618
|712
|147
|18
|12,509.4
|164.8
|1.3%
|Door
|2,354
|13,171
|190
|18
|5
|8,391.9
|64.2
|0.8%
|Douglas
|3,552
|17,325
|559
|18
|14
|8,095.9
|41.0
|0.5%
|Dunn
|4,054
|17,303
|317
|26
|0
|9,053.8
|58.1
|0.6%
|Eau Claire
|10,554
|45,664
|302
|98
|10
|10,257.3
|95.2
|0.9%
|Florence
|426
|1,530
|32
|12
|0
|9,635.8
|271.4
|2.8%
|Fond du Lac
|11,530
|41,264
|954
|84
|9
|11,153.8
|81.3
|0.7%
|Forest
|911
|3,962
|69
|22
|3
|9,921.6
|239.6
|2.4%
|Grant
|4,500
|21,707
|636
|79
|5
|8,592.0
|150.8
|1.8%
|Green
|2,729
|15,138
|100
|13
|6
|7,402.9
|35.3
|0.5%
|Green Lake
|1,491
|7,178
|411
|15
|3
|7,811.2
|78.6
|1.0%
|Iowa
|1,790
|10,305
|88
|9
|1
|7,521.3
|37.8
|0.5%
|Iron
|476
|2,371
|112
|19
|17
|8,145.1
|325.1
|4.0%
|Jackson
|2,548
|9,177
|39
|22
|0
|12,342.6
|106.6
|0.9%
|Jefferson
|7,552
|33,456
|850
|71
|6
|8,918.8
|83.9
|0.9%
|Juneau
|2,883
|13,955
|80
|17
|1
|10,714.3
|63.2
|0.6%
|Kenosha
|14,239
|68,099
|1,928
|270
|14
|8,464.0
|160.5
|1.9%
|Kewaunee
|2,352
|6,819
|157
|26
|1
|11,393.1
|125.9
|1.1%
|La Crosse
|11,728
|49,148
|615
|73
|0
|9,911.0
|61.7
|0.6%
|Lafayette
|1,377
|5,994
|144
|7
|1
|8,156.1
|41.5
|0.5%
|Langlade
|1,890
|6,518
|151
|31
|12
|9,556.6
|156.7
|1.6%
|Lincoln
|2,805
|9,922
|187
|55
|17
|9,862.2
|193.4
|2.0%
|Manitowoc
|6,939
|27,866
|1,045
|60
|15
|8,646.3
|74.8
|0.9%
|Marathon
|13,306
|46,971
|1,303
|169
|32
|9,875.2
|125.4
|1.3%
|Marinette
|3,904
|16,755
|371
|60
|2
|9,536.4
|146.6
|1.5%
|Marquette
|1,269
|5,702
|165
|21
|5
|8,252.0
|136.6
|1.7%
|Menominee
|783
|3,746
|2
|11
|0
|17,868.6
|251.0
|1.4%
|Milwaukee
|94,946
|435,881
|8,334
|1,136
|28
|10,052.7
|120.3
|1.2%
|Monroe
|4,086
|17,464
|81
|30
|1
|8,883.0
|65.2
|0.7%
|Oconto
|4,152
|15,683
|414
|47
|7
|10,937.3
|123.8
|1.1%
|Oneida
|3,197
|13,948
|127
|57
|4
|8,902.1
|158.7
|1.8%
|Outagamie
|18,404
|77,587
|2,118
|181
|7
|10,013.1
|98.5
|1.0%
|Ozaukee
|7,345
|37,713
|856
|72
|6
|8,312.6
|81.5
|1.0%
|Pepin
|777
|2,870
|19
|7
|0
|10,572.9
|95.3
|0.9%
|Pierce
|3,320
|15,433
|821
|33
|5
|7,974.1
|79.3
|1.0%
|Polk
|3,589
|17,633
|56
|42
|0
|8,175.4
|95.7
|1.2%
|Portage
|6,165
|24,980
|472
|59
|3
|8,717.6
|83.4
|1.0%
|Price
|1,103
|5,146
|88
|7
|0
|7,988.1
|50.7
|0.6%
|Racine
|19,813
|95,175
|2,496
|299
|28
|10,149.9
|153.2
|1.5%
|Richland
|1,228
|8,079
|35
|13
|0
|6,933.2
|73.4
|1.1%
|Rock
|13,777
|68,822
|1,433
|144
|13
|8,596.4
|89.9
|1.0%
|Rusk
|1,228
|4,615
|40
|15
|1
|8,449.2
|103.2
|1.2%
|Sauk
|5,074
|33,472
|232
|36
|6
|8,094.3
|57.4
|0.7%
|Sawyer
|1,416
|7,700
|31
|17
|0
|8,546.1
|102.6
|1.2%
|Shawano
|4,505
|16,146
|479
|69
|11
|10,918.6
|167.2
|1.5%
|Sheboygan
|12,453
|43,188
|674
|114
|7
|10,874.6
|99.6
|0.9%
|St. Croix
|6,130
|32,606
|1,498
|41
|4
|6,952.6
|46.5
|0.7%
|Taylor
|1,757
|5,463
|210
|20
|9
|8,537.4
|97.2
|1.1%
|Trempealeau
|3,273
|11,262
|88
|36
|2
|11,158.5
|122.7
|1.1%
|Vernon
|1,735
|12,073
|60
|34
|3
|5,728.5
|112.3
|2.0%
|Vilas
|1,957
|8,025
|110
|32
|2
|9,036.8
|147.8
|1.6%
|Walworth
|8,590
|38,672
|2,265
|118
|14
|8,371.1
|115.0
|1.4%
|Washburn
|1,233
|5,971
|69
|18
|2
|7,777.7
|113.5
|1.5%
|Washington
|13,279
|49,604
|1,673
|123
|8
|9,873.9
|91.5
|0.9%
|Waukesha
|39,050
|159,440
|3,869
|446
|39
|9,795.8
|111.9
|1.1%
|Waupaca
|4,618
|18,710
|847
|107
|40
|8,926.9
|206.8
|2.3%
|Waushara
|2,044
|10,251
|264
|25
|2
|8,412.2
|102.9
|1.2%
|Winnebago
|16,539
|74,450
|2,509
|169
|19
|9,766.5
|99.8
|1.0%
|Wood
|6,414
|28,672
|412
|67
|11
|8,664.5
|90.5
|1.0%
