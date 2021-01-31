Jeramey Jannene
1,007 New COVID-19 Cases

Active hospitalizations increase by 40 to 697.

By - Jan 31st, 2021 06:44 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,007 new COVID-19 cases Sunday from 5,220 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 9,444, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 16th. The seven-day testing total stands at 42,709, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 22.11%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 22.80%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 697 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 40 from a day prior, but a decrease of 64 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,010.

The state reported 55 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,298 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 606 in the past week.

DHS reported three new deaths. A total of 5,896 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,136 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 34.23, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 45.57.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 17,868.6 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 12,509.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,501.5). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,052.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 10,032.1).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,382.6 (up from 9,365.2). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 402.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,504 7,318 156 11 3 7,338.4 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,146 6,481 62 16 0 7,224.4 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,134 17,970 126 71 0 11,190.1 154.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,035 6,298 55 18 0 6,807.4 118.4 1.7%
Brown 29,324 121,580 2,061 197 20 11,264.2 75.7 0.7%
Buffalo 1,266 4,899 29 7 0 9,371.5 51.8 0.6%
Burnett 1,103 5,653 123 23 0 7,140.5 148.9 2.1%
Calumet 5,251 19,200 476 39 2 10,200.9 75.8 0.7%
Chippewa 6,822 26,892 149 80 2 10,622.9 124.6 1.2%
Clark 3,103 9,835 368 56 4 8,931.8 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,841 25,507 363 44 7 8,474.0 77.0 0.9%
Crawford 1,639 7,058 47 16 0 9,900.3 96.6 1.0%
Dane 37,949 312,511 1,511 251 21 7,180.6 47.5 0.7%
Dodge 11,159 38,618 712 147 18 12,509.4 164.8 1.3%
Door 2,354 13,171 190 18 5 8,391.9 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,552 17,325 559 18 14 8,095.9 41.0 0.5%
Dunn 4,054 17,303 317 26 0 9,053.8 58.1 0.6%
Eau Claire 10,554 45,664 302 98 10 10,257.3 95.2 0.9%
Florence 426 1,530 32 12 0 9,635.8 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 11,530 41,264 954 84 9 11,153.8 81.3 0.7%
Forest 911 3,962 69 22 3 9,921.6 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,500 21,707 636 79 5 8,592.0 150.8 1.8%
Green 2,729 15,138 100 13 6 7,402.9 35.3 0.5%
Green Lake 1,491 7,178 411 15 3 7,811.2 78.6 1.0%
Iowa 1,790 10,305 88 9 1 7,521.3 37.8 0.5%
Iron 476 2,371 112 19 17 8,145.1 325.1 4.0%
Jackson 2,548 9,177 39 22 0 12,342.6 106.6 0.9%
Jefferson 7,552 33,456 850 71 6 8,918.8 83.9 0.9%
Juneau 2,883 13,955 80 17 1 10,714.3 63.2 0.6%
Kenosha 14,239 68,099 1,928 270 14 8,464.0 160.5 1.9%
Kewaunee 2,352 6,819 157 26 1 11,393.1 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 11,728 49,148 615 73 0 9,911.0 61.7 0.6%
Lafayette 1,377 5,994 144 7 1 8,156.1 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,890 6,518 151 31 12 9,556.6 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,805 9,922 187 55 17 9,862.2 193.4 2.0%
Manitowoc 6,939 27,866 1,045 60 15 8,646.3 74.8 0.9%
Marathon 13,306 46,971 1,303 169 32 9,875.2 125.4 1.3%
Marinette 3,904 16,755 371 60 2 9,536.4 146.6 1.5%
Marquette 1,269 5,702 165 21 5 8,252.0 136.6 1.7%
Menominee 783 3,746 2 11 0 17,868.6 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 94,946 435,881 8,334 1,136 28 10,052.7 120.3 1.2%
Monroe 4,086 17,464 81 30 1 8,883.0 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,152 15,683 414 47 7 10,937.3 123.8 1.1%
Oneida 3,197 13,948 127 57 4 8,902.1 158.7 1.8%
Outagamie 18,404 77,587 2,118 181 7 10,013.1 98.5 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,345 37,713 856 72 6 8,312.6 81.5 1.0%
Pepin 777 2,870 19 7 0 10,572.9 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,320 15,433 821 33 5 7,974.1 79.3 1.0%
Polk 3,589 17,633 56 42 0 8,175.4 95.7 1.2%
Portage 6,165 24,980 472 59 3 8,717.6 83.4 1.0%
Price 1,103 5,146 88 7 0 7,988.1 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,813 95,175 2,496 299 28 10,149.9 153.2 1.5%
Richland 1,228 8,079 35 13 0 6,933.2 73.4 1.1%
Rock 13,777 68,822 1,433 144 13 8,596.4 89.9 1.0%
Rusk 1,228 4,615 40 15 1 8,449.2 103.2 1.2%
Sauk 5,074 33,472 232 36 6 8,094.3 57.4 0.7%
Sawyer 1,416 7,700 31 17 0 8,546.1 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,505 16,146 479 69 11 10,918.6 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,453 43,188 674 114 7 10,874.6 99.6 0.9%
St. Croix 6,130 32,606 1,498 41 4 6,952.6 46.5 0.7%
Taylor 1,757 5,463 210 20 9 8,537.4 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,273 11,262 88 36 2 11,158.5 122.7 1.1%
Vernon 1,735 12,073 60 34 3 5,728.5 112.3 2.0%
Vilas 1,957 8,025 110 32 2 9,036.8 147.8 1.6%
Walworth 8,590 38,672 2,265 118 14 8,371.1 115.0 1.4%
Washburn 1,233 5,971 69 18 2 7,777.7 113.5 1.5%
Washington 13,279 49,604 1,673 123 8 9,873.9 91.5 0.9%
Waukesha 39,050 159,440 3,869 446 39 9,795.8 111.9 1.1%
Waupaca 4,618 18,710 847 107 40 8,926.9 206.8 2.3%
Waushara 2,044 10,251 264 25 2 8,412.2 102.9 1.2%
Winnebago 16,539 74,450 2,509 169 19 9,766.5 99.8 1.0%
Wood 6,414 28,672 412 67 11 8,664.5 90.5 1.0%

