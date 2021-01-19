Travel virtually to hear great music performed in Venice, the Burgundy region of France, and Tequila, Mexico.

The Florentine Opera Company invites you to be transported to somewhere unique via our digital-only recital series Voyages, all from the comfort of your own home. See where our artists live, explore beautiful spaces, and enjoy a getaway wrapped around a performance.

Voyages offers three delightful international experiences in a historic library in Burgundy, France; a gorgeous manor in Tequila, Mexico (a UNESCO world heritage site); and a canal-side palazzo in Venice, Italy.

Florentine Artistic Advisor Francesco Milioto gives an overview of the Voyages:

France

Anna Reinhold, mezzo and Jory Vinikour on his personal harpsichord share Baroque gems in a 40-minute program, including music that might have been heard in this very antique library. Stroll the streets of Chalon-sur-Saône in Burgundy, where Jory resides when not performing around the world. Hear the history of the beautiful town from the mayor and a professional tour guide.

Available January 22-July 22

Purchase a digital subscription to Voyages for $99 or individual performances for $40 here. You will receive an email with a link and password to view the performance on the date indicated.

Mexico

The sun-drenched, exuberant music of Mexico is featured in this program, coming to us from the UNESCO world heritage town of Tequila! Benito Rodriguez brings many musician friends along on this adventure, exploring Zarzuela to classical opera. Wander the streets of this picturesque town, whose growth was driven by Cuervo’s success. Perhaps a tequila tasting and great Mexican meal are in order.

Available February 25 – August 25

Italy

Join us for a stroll through Venice with this group of Italian artists. Friends of Artistic Advisor Francesco Milioto explore the Venetian palazzo belonging to the Levi Foundation while performing some of the antique pieces held in their collection. Learn the history of the organization and the beautiful palazzo they call home. Consider the option of a paired meal to really revel in our Italian adventure from home.

Available March 23-September 23

The Voyages Series is made possible with the generous support of the Gary and Cynthia Vasques Family Foundation with additional support from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.