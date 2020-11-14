Trump’s Final Trashing of Democracy
He is essentially anti-democratic and a mountain of disrespect.
Way down deep, Donald Trump lost the election last week for two main reasons; he is essentially anti-democratic and he is not a nice man.
A majority of the American electorate concluded that he has little respect for our democratic institutions, systems, norms, precedents, electoral processes, for the press, for facts and the truth, for leaders of other democratic countries, for other leaders in our country, for military leaders who he sees as not as smart as he is and even for many, many Americans who don’t see the world like he does.
In short, Trump is a mountain of disrespect. You have to wonder if he respects anyone. He fires people for the fun of it. Witness the termination of the secretary of defense this week.
He did the nasty deed on Twitter without justification. It was an empty gesture because there is has only two months left for Trump’s people to serve. Most standup leaders terminate people face to face. He took the wimp’s way out.
Is it too cynical to think that he decapitated the Armed Forces to blunt its possible role in forcing him the leave office?
In sharp contrast, Joe Biden is a mensch. People who have been close to him say without reservation that he is a good man, a nice guy. He has ton of friends.
That difference doesn’t count with hyper-partisans who have a chip on their shoulders, who want to get even with “the man.” But decency still counts with most Americans who want compassion, empathy and goodwill in their lives.
The difference between the personalities of the two men goes way further. Trump is a poster child for arrogance. He really believes he is the smartest guy in any room. He dismisses the views of the most competent people of the country.
The opposite of arrogance is humility, the willingness to learn from other people. It’s essential for effective leaders. Biden opens his arms to honorable Americans of all stripes.
That quality of humility tipped the scales for him to become our next president. He has already invited leading health experts to help with a coronavirus strategy.
Most of us agree that democracy cannot function without respect for other Americans, even when not in agreement. Democracy is a fragile creation.
It can’t take the kinds of attacks leveled by the president on our election processes. He calls them corrupt without specific evidence. He’s like a drunk in a bar’s yelling insults and allegations in every direction. None of his charges have held up to date, and everyone knows that his threats and antics will not change the outcome.
Recounts seldom yield more than a couple hundred ballot changes. And they can go either way. Recounts will not reverse the outcome, even in states with margins of only 20,000 votes.
Thousands of patriotic American citizens, poll workers from both parties, made the smooth vote happen. They should be highly insulted by what Republican Party leaders are insinuating about how they performed their duties. The GOP owes those citizens a profound apology.
Meanwhile, what should we do about Trump’s baseless trashing of our voting process. We should insist the courts at all levels act swiftly on any and all ballot complaints. They are chicken feed.
The judges cannot let a sore loser and his true believers muck up the transition to a duly elected new president. Trump, a historically big loser, is doing great damage to our democracy as he kicks and screams on the way out the door.
John Torinus is the chairman of Serigraph Inc. and a former Milwaukee Sentinel business editor who blogs regularly at johntorinus.com.
3 thoughts on “Op Ed: Trump’s Final Trashing of Democracy”
I would be very interested in Mr. Torinus’ insights on the Trump appeal among so many of his neighbors in West Bend. The vote in Washington County was 2-1 Trump. Counting yard signs suggests it was more like 99 to 1.
Implicit in John Torinus piece is a belief in American exceptionalism, the notion that, in the end, it will turn out alright because we are Americans., right? Well, maybe. Mr. Torinus says that “Everyone knows that his (Trump’s) antics and threats will not change the outcome.” That is simply not true. Apparently, some 70+% of Republicans now (falsely) believe that the election was stolen, and the participants in Saturday’s Million White Man March in Washington definitely don’t believe it. They believe that the election was stolen from Trump, that they are the “real” Americans, and, most ominously, that it may take violence to keep Trump in the White House.
What is as ominous is the silence or tap-dancing of Republican leaders. Terms like “racist,” “fascist,” and “Nazi” have often been tossed around too freely at times, but there is a reality that each of these groups are now inside the Republican tent, especially with groups closely connected to Donald Trump. Mark Twain said, “The art of prophesy is very difficult, especially with respect to the future.” But sometimes, even though they don’t ring a bell when you are at a point of no-return, an irreversible inflection point, you can begin to prophesy, or, at least warn.”
There is another quote that is relevant. It is that “History is made by people who don’t know what is going to happen next.” (Lawrence Freedmen, “The Future of War.”)As Wisconsin Republican officials, with their combination of fecklessness, ignorance of history, and sense of entitlement to rule are demonstrating, they don’t have a clue as to what is going to happen next. But, if history is any kind of guide, we are approaching the brink of a true legitimacy crisis. If that happens, the most relevant quote will be the remark by the Secretary of Defense as he was being shown the door by Donald Trump and his fascist associates: “God help us.” It will be a terrible thing if, at this time next year, we say: In 2020, we stood on the brink, but this year (2021) we have taken a step forward.
Trump continues of phock the dog – even well after it is evident that he lost the 2020 election. He apparently believes that people will believe his lies re the election process – even as evidence indicates that this election was squeaky-clean.
Dear Donald, please listen to your current wife or to your son in law: concede the election, and give Joe Biden a chance to make our future better than our present. Your legacy is at stake. You could be counted as the worst president in American history if you fail to peacefully transfer power with dignity..