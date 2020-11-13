7,777 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Record High
Record daily hospitalization and death averages
Before this week, Wisconsin had never reported over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. Now it’s eclipsed the mark four times.
The Department of Health Services reported 7,777 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon from 18,510 processed tests.
The seven-day case total moved to a new record high of 45,100. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety.
“COVID-19 is everywhere in our state. It is bad everywhere, and it is getting every worse everywhere. It is straining hospitals and people are dying,” said DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk during a press briefing Thursday afternoon.
“Statewide only eight percent of [intensive care unit] beds are available,” said Willems Van Dijk. The state has set a new record for active hospitalizations in 11 of the past 13 days.
“There is no safe gathering right now unfortunately,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.
DHS reported 274 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 14,045 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,491 in the past week.
“The most important way to prevent this is to prevent the patients from needing the care in the first place,” said Willems Van Dijk of hospital capacity issues. She said the biggest issue hospitals are reporting is staffing shortages caused by having employees quarantined.
“I believe we are getting to the point where hospitals are strained and likely to run out of staff before they run out of physical space,” said Westergaard.
Westergaard said earlier this week that hospitals are reaching a “tipping point” where they might not be able to treat everyone that needs care.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Thursday that a record 2,077 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 25 from Wednesday’s record high, but an increase of 303 over a week. Thirty days ago the total was 1,043. Friday’s data release, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., was not available by the time of publication.
A record 15 patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.
DHS reported 58 deaths Friday. A total of 2,573 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 636 in Milwaukee County.
Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 20th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.
Menominee County has recorded 10,314.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 9,972.6). Shawano County has recorded 7,753.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 7,624.8). Brown, Oconto, Dodge, Forest, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Langlade, Outagamie, Waushara, Waupaca, Sheboygan, Florence, Marinette, Marquette, Sheboygan and Marathon counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.
According to DHS data, 5,741.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 5,625.2).
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,209.5 (up from 5,075). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,310.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths †
|Number of probable deaths ‡
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
|Case fatality percentage ††
|Adams
|821
|5,581
|59
|6
|1
|4,005.90
|29.3
|0.70%
|Ashland
|476
|4,659
|18
|5
|0
|3,000.70
|31.5
|1.10%
|Barron
|2,184
|13,590
|43
|29
|0
|4,760.20
|63.2
|1.30%
|Bayfield
|487
|4,583
|14
|3
|0
|3,203.10
|19.7
|0.60%
|Brown
|19,462
|99,907
|464
|119
|2
|7,475.90
|45.7
|0.60%
|Buffalo
|538
|3,514
|11
|3
|0
|3,982.50
|22.2
|0.60%
|Burnett
|500
|4,197
|20
|7
|0
|3,236.90
|45.3
|1.40%
|Calumet
|3,456
|14,758
|114
|20
|1
|6,713.80
|38.9
|0.60%
|Chippewa
|3,358
|20,857
|40
|36
|2
|5,228.90
|56.1
|1.10%
|Clark
|1,579
|7,713
|112
|24
|3
|4,545.10
|69.1
|1.50%
|Columbia
|2,576
|20,836
|179
|9
|1
|4,509.20
|15.8
|0.30%
|Crawford
|616
|5,546
|7
|4
|0
|3,720.90
|24.2
|0.60%
|Dane
|21,055
|255,636
|615
|61
|2
|3,983.90
|11.5
|0.30%
|Dodge
|6,370
|30,909
|332
|52
|4
|7,140.90
|58.3
|0.80%
|Door
|1,333
|10,309
|95
|10
|0
|4,752.10
|35.6
|0.80%
|Douglas
|1,255
|11,443
|12
|1
|0
|2,860.50
|2.3
|0.10%
|Dunn
|1,840
|12,690
|68
|1
|0
|4,109.30
|2.2
|0.10%
|Eau Claire
|5,542
|33,668
|80
|35
|4
|5,386.20
|34
|0.60%
|Florence
|268
|1,249
|14
|10
|0
|6,062.00
|226.2
|3.70%
|Fond du Lac
|6,952
|32,536
|256
|33
|1
|6,725.20
|31.9
|0.50%
|Forest
|632
|2,878
|40
|11
|1
|6,883.00
|119.8
|1.70%
|Grant
|2,767
|17,949
|113
|50
|1
|5,283.20
|95.5
|1.80%
|Green
|1,330
|11,438
|23
|5
|0
|3,607.90
|13.6
|0.40%
|Green Lake
|1,028
|5,695
|160
|4
|0
|5,385.60
|21
|0.40%
|Iowa
|927
|7,976
|28
|4
|0
|3,895.10
|16.8
|0.40%
|Iron
|288
|1,905
|51
|5
|2
|4,928.10
|85.6
|1.70%
|Jackson
|1,116
|8,134
|13
|2
|0
|5,405.90
|9.7
|0.20%
|Jefferson
|4,024
|26,908
|212
|29
|1
|4,752.30
|34.2
|0.70%
|Juneau
|1,459
|11,604
|7
|6
|0
|5,422.20
|22.3
|0.40%
|Kenosha
|7,189
|53,526
|734
|106
|2
|4,273.30
|63
|1.50%
|Kewaunee
|1,388
|5,533
|39
|13
|0
|6,723.50
|63
|0.90%
|La Crosse
|6,184
|36,601
|215
|28
|0
|5,225.90
|23.7
|0.50%
|Lafayette
|836
|4,845
|10
|2
|0
|4,951.70
|11.8
|0.20%
|Langlade
|1,327
|5,208
|57
|20
|4
|6,709.80
|101.1
|1.50%
|Lincoln
|1,455
|7,658
|57
|14
|2
|5,115.70
|49.2
|1.00%
|Manitowoc
|3,925
|21,561
|492
|29
|4
|4,890.70
|36.1
|0.70%
|Marathon
|7,738
|35,598
|558
|96
|10
|5,742.90
|71.2
|1.20%
|Marinette
|2,407
|13,460
|189
|20
|0
|5,879.60
|48.9
|0.80%
|Marquette
|896
|4,505
|97
|7
|0
|5,826.50
|45.5
|0.80%
|Menominee
|452
|3,376
|2
|2
|0
|10,314.90
|45.6
|0.40%
|Milwaukee
|54,226
|344,161
|3,553
|641
|9
|5,741.40
|67.9
|1.20%
|Monroe
|1,799
|13,671
|26
|9
|0
|3,911.00
|19.6
|0.50%
|Oconto
|2,718
|12,522
|164
|20
|3
|7,159.80
|52.7
|0.70%
|Oneida
|1,741
|12,554
|44
|19
|0
|4,847.80
|52.9
|1.10%
|Outagamie
|11,880
|59,504
|472
|96
|0
|6,463.50
|52.2
|0.80%
|Ozaukee
|3,646
|27,886
|450
|29
|3
|4,126.30
|32.8
|0.80%
|Pepin
|318
|2,070
|3
|1
|0
|4,327.10
|13.6
|0.30%
|Pierce
|1,362
|11,203
|292
|9
|2
|3,271.30
|21.6
|0.70%
|Polk
|1,376
|13,170
|16
|4
|0
|3,134.40
|9.1
|0.30%
|Portage
|3,867
|19,401
|136
|30
|2
|5,468.10
|42.4
|0.80%
|Price
|543
|3,999
|25
|3
|0
|3,932.50
|21.7
|0.60%
|Racine
|11,075
|83,532
|1,103
|135
|3
|5,673.60
|69.2
|1.20%
|Richland
|676
|7,308
|17
|10
|0
|3,816.60
|56.5
|1.50%
|Rock
|7,257
|53,347
|289
|58
|2
|4,528.10
|36.2
|0.80%
|Rusk
|524
|3,391
|25
|5
|0
|3,605.30
|34.4
|1.00%
|Sauk
|2,814
|27,234
|84
|10
|0
|4,489.00
|16
|0.40%
|Sawyer
|598
|5,920
|5
|5
|0
|3,609.10
|30.2
|0.80%
|Shawano
|3,199
|12,911
|64
|41
|1
|7,753.30
|99.4
|1.30%
|Sheboygan
|7,115
|33,270
|256
|41
|2
|6,213.20
|35.8
|0.60%
|St. Croix
|3,165
|24,222
|141
|18
|0
|3,589.70
|20.4
|0.60%
|Taylor
|792
|4,126
|43
|10
|0
|3,848.40
|48.6
|1.30%
|Trempealeau
|1,646
|8,783
|26
|7
|0
|5,611.60
|23.9
|0.40%
|Vernon
|785
|9,391
|6
|5
|0
|2,591.90
|16.5
|0.60%
|Vilas
|919
|6,351
|22
|9
|0
|4,243.60
|41.6
|1.00%
|Walworth
|4,674
|31,024
|515
|42
|2
|4,554.90
|40.9
|0.90%
|Washburn
|409
|4,215
|11
|2
|0
|2,580.00
|12.6
|0.50%
|Washington
|6,709
|37,343
|756
|54
|4
|4,988.60
|40.2
|0.80%
|Waukesha
|18,055
|117,873
|1,454
|162
|3
|4,529.10
|40.6
|0.90%
|Waupaca
|3,226
|14,887
|328
|64
|21
|6,236.10
|123.7
|2.00%
|Waushara
|1,561
|8,624
|31
|6
|0
|6,424.40
|24.7
|0.40%
|Winnebago
|11,494
|59,965
|680
|91
|3
|6,787.40
|53.7
|0.80%
|Wood
|2,960
|21,115
|171
|16
|2
|3,998.60
|21.6
|0.50%
