Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

7,777 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Record High

Record daily hospitalization and death averages

By - Nov 13th, 2020 02:49 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Before this week, Wisconsin had never reported over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. Now it’s eclipsed the mark four times.

The Department of Health Services reported 7,777 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon from 18,510 processed tests.

The seven-day case total moved to a new record high of 45,100. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety.

“COVID-19 is everywhere in our state. It is bad everywhere, and it is getting every worse everywhere. It is straining hospitals and people are dying,” said DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk during a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

“Statewide only eight percent of [intensive care unit] beds are available,” said Willems Van Dijk. The state has set a new record for active hospitalizations in 11 of the past 13 days.

“There is no safe gathering right now unfortunately,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at a record 36.33%. The 14-day average at a record 33.85%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 274 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 14,045 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,491 in the past week.

“The most important way to prevent this is to prevent the patients from needing the care in the first place,” said Willems Van Dijk of hospital capacity issues. She said the biggest issue hospitals are reporting is staffing shortages caused by having employees quarantined.

“I believe we are getting to the point where hospitals are strained and likely to run out of staff before they run out of physical space,” said Westergaard.

Westergaard said earlier this week that hospitals are reaching a “tipping point” where they might not be able to treat everyone that needs care.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Thursday that a record 2,077 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 25 from Wednesday’s record high, but an increase of 303 over a week. Thirty days ago the total was 1,043. Friday’s data release, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., was not available by the time of publication.

A record 15 patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

DHS reported 58 deaths Friday. A total of 2,573 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 636 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 33.57 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 10.87.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 20th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 10,314.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 9,972.6). Shawano County has recorded 7,753.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 7,624.8). Brown, Oconto, Dodge, Forest, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Langlade, Outagamie, Waushara, Waupaca, Sheboygan, Florence, Marinette, Marquette, Sheboygan and Marathon counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 5,741.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 5,625.2).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,209.5 (up from 5,075). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,310.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 821 5,581 59 6 1 4,005.90 29.3 0.70%
Ashland 476 4,659 18 5 0 3,000.70 31.5 1.10%
Barron 2,184 13,590 43 29 0 4,760.20 63.2 1.30%
Bayfield 487 4,583 14 3 0 3,203.10 19.7 0.60%
Brown 19,462 99,907 464 119 2 7,475.90 45.7 0.60%
Buffalo 538 3,514 11 3 0 3,982.50 22.2 0.60%
Burnett 500 4,197 20 7 0 3,236.90 45.3 1.40%
Calumet 3,456 14,758 114 20 1 6,713.80 38.9 0.60%
Chippewa 3,358 20,857 40 36 2 5,228.90 56.1 1.10%
Clark 1,579 7,713 112 24 3 4,545.10 69.1 1.50%
Columbia 2,576 20,836 179 9 1 4,509.20 15.8 0.30%
Crawford 616 5,546 7 4 0 3,720.90 24.2 0.60%
Dane 21,055 255,636 615 61 2 3,983.90 11.5 0.30%
Dodge 6,370 30,909 332 52 4 7,140.90 58.3 0.80%
Door 1,333 10,309 95 10 0 4,752.10 35.6 0.80%
Douglas 1,255 11,443 12 1 0 2,860.50 2.3 0.10%
Dunn 1,840 12,690 68 1 0 4,109.30 2.2 0.10%
Eau Claire 5,542 33,668 80 35 4 5,386.20 34 0.60%
Florence 268 1,249 14 10 0 6,062.00 226.2 3.70%
Fond du Lac 6,952 32,536 256 33 1 6,725.20 31.9 0.50%
Forest 632 2,878 40 11 1 6,883.00 119.8 1.70%
Grant 2,767 17,949 113 50 1 5,283.20 95.5 1.80%
Green 1,330 11,438 23 5 0 3,607.90 13.6 0.40%
Green Lake 1,028 5,695 160 4 0 5,385.60 21 0.40%
Iowa 927 7,976 28 4 0 3,895.10 16.8 0.40%
Iron 288 1,905 51 5 2 4,928.10 85.6 1.70%
Jackson 1,116 8,134 13 2 0 5,405.90 9.7 0.20%
Jefferson 4,024 26,908 212 29 1 4,752.30 34.2 0.70%
Juneau 1,459 11,604 7 6 0 5,422.20 22.3 0.40%
Kenosha 7,189 53,526 734 106 2 4,273.30 63 1.50%
Kewaunee 1,388 5,533 39 13 0 6,723.50 63 0.90%
La Crosse 6,184 36,601 215 28 0 5,225.90 23.7 0.50%
Lafayette 836 4,845 10 2 0 4,951.70 11.8 0.20%
Langlade 1,327 5,208 57 20 4 6,709.80 101.1 1.50%
Lincoln 1,455 7,658 57 14 2 5,115.70 49.2 1.00%
Manitowoc 3,925 21,561 492 29 4 4,890.70 36.1 0.70%
Marathon 7,738 35,598 558 96 10 5,742.90 71.2 1.20%
Marinette 2,407 13,460 189 20 0 5,879.60 48.9 0.80%
Marquette 896 4,505 97 7 0 5,826.50 45.5 0.80%
Menominee 452 3,376 2 2 0 10,314.90 45.6 0.40%
Milwaukee 54,226 344,161 3,553 641 9 5,741.40 67.9 1.20%
Monroe 1,799 13,671 26 9 0 3,911.00 19.6 0.50%
Oconto 2,718 12,522 164 20 3 7,159.80 52.7 0.70%
Oneida 1,741 12,554 44 19 0 4,847.80 52.9 1.10%
Outagamie 11,880 59,504 472 96 0 6,463.50 52.2 0.80%
Ozaukee 3,646 27,886 450 29 3 4,126.30 32.8 0.80%
Pepin 318 2,070 3 1 0 4,327.10 13.6 0.30%
Pierce 1,362 11,203 292 9 2 3,271.30 21.6 0.70%
Polk 1,376 13,170 16 4 0 3,134.40 9.1 0.30%
Portage 3,867 19,401 136 30 2 5,468.10 42.4 0.80%
Price 543 3,999 25 3 0 3,932.50 21.7 0.60%
Racine 11,075 83,532 1,103 135 3 5,673.60 69.2 1.20%
Richland 676 7,308 17 10 0 3,816.60 56.5 1.50%
Rock 7,257 53,347 289 58 2 4,528.10 36.2 0.80%
Rusk 524 3,391 25 5 0 3,605.30 34.4 1.00%
Sauk 2,814 27,234 84 10 0 4,489.00 16 0.40%
Sawyer 598 5,920 5 5 0 3,609.10 30.2 0.80%
Shawano 3,199 12,911 64 41 1 7,753.30 99.4 1.30%
Sheboygan 7,115 33,270 256 41 2 6,213.20 35.8 0.60%
St. Croix 3,165 24,222 141 18 0 3,589.70 20.4 0.60%
Taylor 792 4,126 43 10 0 3,848.40 48.6 1.30%
Trempealeau 1,646 8,783 26 7 0 5,611.60 23.9 0.40%
Vernon 785 9,391 6 5 0 2,591.90 16.5 0.60%
Vilas 919 6,351 22 9 0 4,243.60 41.6 1.00%
Walworth 4,674 31,024 515 42 2 4,554.90 40.9 0.90%
Washburn 409 4,215 11 2 0 2,580.00 12.6 0.50%
Washington 6,709 37,343 756 54 4 4,988.60 40.2 0.80%
Waukesha 18,055 117,873 1,454 162 3 4,529.10 40.6 0.90%
Waupaca 3,226 14,887 328 64 21 6,236.10 123.7 2.00%
Waushara 1,561 8,624 31 6 0 6,424.40 24.7 0.40%
Winnebago 11,494 59,965 680 91 3 6,787.40 53.7 0.80%
Wood 2,960 21,115 171 16 2 3,998.60 21.6 0.50%

