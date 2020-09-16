Hours Cut at City’s Free COVID Test Sites
Two sites closing earlier because sun setting earlier as fall approaches.
The hours of operation have been reduced at the two largest COVID-19 testing sites in Milwaukee. The change comes even as testing has fallen in Milwaukee County and across the state in recent weeks.
The city’s community testing sites will now operate from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Both sites are closed on Sunday.
The sites were previously open until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The cause for the change?
“On Tuesday, September 15, 2020 it was determined the National Guard testing locations would change their hours of operation to accommodate for fall daylight hours,” wrote the Milwaukee Health Department in a press release.
The outdoor sites are staffed by a partnership of the health department and Wisconsin National Guard.
When the sites originally opened in May they were staffed for 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Hours have been gradually scaled back.
Through Monday the Chase Ave. site, open since early May, has seen 83,200 specimens collected. The Fairmount Ave. site, which began operating on June 1st after an earlier site was closed because of logistical issues, has been the site of 32,500 specimen collections.
While no appointment is required, preregistration speeds up turnover at the site and can aid in response times. An August test by Urban Milwaukee lasted 22 minutes, with results arriving 41 hours later.
Across the state, the National Guard has supported the collection of 465,400 samples, including at jails, prisons, nursing homes and community testing sites.
Additional information on the testing sites, including those operated throughout the state, can be found on the DHS website.
Testing Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: Only One Wisconsin County Has a Shrinking COVID-19 Spread - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 16th, 2020
- Hours Cut at City’s Free COVID Test Sites - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 16th, 2020
- Restaurant and Bar Covid-19 Safety Plans Drop Box Available - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 16th, 2020
- Data Wonk: Is COVID-19 Winning in Wisconsin? - Bruce Thompson - Sep 16th, 2020
- Evers Wants to Extend Mask Mandate - Erik Gunn - Sep 16th, 2020
- Baldwin to FDA: Maintain Public Trust in COVID-19 Vaccine Decisions by Making Reviews Transparent - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Sep 16th, 2020
- WI Daily: COVID-19 Cases Declining In Every Age Group Except 18-24 - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 15th, 2020
- National Guard Testing Sites Hours Change - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 15th, 2020
- Americans’ Resilient Response: 84% of U.S. Adults Say COVID-19 Will Impact Their Ability to Achieve Long-Term Financial Security, but Confidence in a Robust Recovery is High - Northwestern Mutual - Sep 15th, 2020
- WI Daily: 771 New Cases, Seven-Day Total Keeps Climbing - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 14th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here