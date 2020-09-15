New Forbes 400 list includes eight Wisconsinites, led by John Menard, with Diane Hendricks not far behind.

Jeff Bezos. Bill Gates. Mark Zuckerberg.

The rich just keep getting richer in America, Forbes magazine has found.

“America’s 400 richest are worth a record $3.2 trillion” as of 2020, the annual roundup by the magazine found, an increase of 7.5 percent or $240 billion from 2019, aided by a booming stock market.

Menard ranked second in Wisconsin in how much his net worth grew, adding $2.7 billion in wealth from $11.5 billion, an increase of more than 23 percent. Over the last 15 years Menard has been rising ever higher on the Forbes list: he ranked 155th back in 2005 and rose to 57th in 2013. A profile of him that year by Forbes declared “If our annual list of America’s Biggest Private Companies had a poster child, Menard, who owns 89% of the company, would be the guy.”

Third-wealthiest in Wisconsin was ABC Supply Co. founder and chair Diane Hendricks, whose net worth did not grow, remaining at $7 billion, ranking 84th according to Forbes. Helping her weather the lean years, the Town of Rock under-assessed her mansion-sized home for many years as Urban Milwaukee has reported. Hendricks has been the top contributor to Republican candidates in Wisconsin going back many years.

Fourth richest in Wisconsin is Judy Faulkner, founder of the health care software giant Epic Systems Corp., America’s leading medical-record software provider, located in the Madison suburb of Verona. She is getting rich quickly: Forbes listed her among the 15 biggest gainers this year, who “saw their already-massive net worths skyrocket by at least 40%,” led by Elon Musk (up 242 percent). Faulkner’s wealth grew by a mere 45 percent or $1.7 billion, increasing her fortune to $5.5 billion. Faulkner, who founded Epic Systems in her basement in 1979, has risen to become the richest female self-made tech billionaire in the nation, first joining the Forbes 400 in 2012 at number 285 and now ranking 115th on the list.

