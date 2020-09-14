Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

771 New Cases, Seven-Day Total Keeps Climbing

Positive case rate continues its upward trend.

By - Sep 14th, 2020 03:58 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

For the first time in five days, Wisconsin didn’t record over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. But the seven-day total of cases continued to climb higher, crossing 8,000 for the first time.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 8,196 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days.

The total comes as 771 new cases were reported Monday from 3,920 tests. Monday’s data release, which includes data from Sunday afternoon, is regularly the lowest total reported in a week.

The number of tests processed over the past week stands at 55,010, down from 60,096 a week ago and a record high of 99,920 recorded the week ending August 6th.

The percentage of tests confirming a new case of the disease continues to climb. Monday’s positive case rate of 19.67 percent is the second-highest percentage on record, below only 20.45 percent reported Sunday.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 14.90 and 12.47 percent, both of which are all-time highs. The figure is a measure of the percentage of tests that indicate a new case of the disease. The 14-day figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governor Tony Evers called the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.

A lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, hospitalizations, is again trending upward.

A total of 341 Wisconsin residents are actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up 11 from Sunday and up 52 from a week ago. DHS reports that 18 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,350.

No new deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,210. There have been 513 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 5.73 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,713.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,705.6) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,493 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,327.2 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,182.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,181.8).

Walworth (2,062.1), Kenosha (1,872.4), Forest (1,720.8), Marinette (1,636.2), Trempealeau (1,616), Dodge (1,588.5), Waupaca (1,575.5),  Waukesha (1,538), La Crosse (1,520.3) and Outagamie (1,518.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,556.0 (up from 1,515.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 89,956 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/14/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/14/2020
Ever hospitalized 6,350 7%
Never hospitalized 52,228 58%
Unknown 31,378 35%
Total 89,956 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths** Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage***
Adams 9/14/2020 163 3,489 12 3 795.3 1.80%
Ashland 9/14/2020 42 2,240 6 1 264.8 2.40%
Barron 9/14/2020 398 8,017 21 4 867.5 1.00%
Bayfield 9/14/2020 67 2,636 8 1 440.7 1.50%
Brown 9/14/2020 6,490 63,102 176 58 2,493.00 0.90%
Buffalo 9/14/2020 104 2,193 5 2 769.9 1.90%
Burnett 9/14/2020 77 2,357 3 2 498.5 2.60%
Calumet 9/14/2020 700 8,740 35 2 1,359.90 0.30%
Chippewa 9/14/2020 420 13,036 24 0 654 0.00%
Clark 9/14/2020 290 4,938 26 8 834.7 2.80%
Columbia 9/14/2020 436 12,938 42 2 763.2 0.50%
Crawford 9/14/2020 129 4,132 5 0 779.2 0.00%
Dane 9/14/2020 7,846 174,544 434 41 1,484.60 0.50%
Dodge 9/14/2020 1,417 20,768 23 8 1,588.50 0.60%
Door 9/14/2020 187 6,083 11 3 666.6 1.60%
Douglas 9/14/2020 334 6,747 9 0 761.3 0.00%
Dunn 9/14/2020 254 7,368 16 0 567.3 0.00%
Eau Claire 9/14/2020 1,259 20,176 20 6 1,223.60 0.50%
Florence 9/14/2020 46 777 0 0 1,040.50 0.00%
Fond du Lac 9/14/2020 1,467 20,964 46 12 1,419.10 0.80%
Forest 9/14/2020 158 1,333 2 4 1,720.80 2.50%
Grant 9/14/2020 603 11,823 40 19 1,151.30 3.20%
Green 9/14/2020 358 6,987 20 2 971.1 0.60%
Green Lake 9/14/2020 140 3,337 33 0 733.4 0.00%
Iowa 9/14/2020 135 4,816 25 0 567.3 0.00%
Iron 9/14/2020 136 1,417 7 1 2,327.20 0.70%
Jackson 9/14/2020 92 6,014 3 1 445.7 1.10%
Jefferson 9/14/2020 1,072 17,215 70 7 1,266.00 0.70%
Juneau 9/14/2020 273 7,664 3 1 1,014.60 0.40%
Kenosha 9/14/2020 3,150 35,176 359 65 1,872.40 2.10%
Kewaunee 9/14/2020 267 3,246 4 2 1,293.40 0.70%
La Crosse 9/14/2020 1,799 22,561 104 2 1,520.30 0.10%
Lafayette 9/14/2020 197 3,078 5 0 1,166.90 0.00%
Langlade 9/14/2020 101 2,950 1 2 510.7 2.00%
Lincoln 9/14/2020 111 4,209 7 1 390.3 0.90%
Manitowoc 9/14/2020 711 13,205 28 2 885.9 0.30%
Marathon 9/14/2020 892 18,951 76 14 662 1.60%
Marinette 9/14/2020 670 8,947 18 7 1,636.60 1.00%
Marquette 9/14/2020 146 2,729 9 1 949.4 0.70%
Menominee 9/14/2020 33 2,074 0 0 753.1 0.00%
Milwaukee 9/14/2020 25,627 238,933 1,539 514 2,713.30 2.00%
Monroe 9/14/2020 319 9,235 10 2 693.5 0.60%
Oconto 9/14/2020 559 7,772 27 4 1,472.50 0.70%
Oneida 9/14/2020 282 7,118 6 2 785.2 0.70%
Outagamie 9/14/2020 2,791 35,460 184 24 1,518.50 0.90%
Ozaukee 9/14/2020 1,093 17,184 90 18 1,237.00 1.60%
Pepin 9/14/2020 52 1,274 2 0 707.6 0.00%
Pierce 9/14/2020 333 6,621 83 6 799.8 1.80%
Polk 9/14/2020 205 7,982 6 2 467 1.00%
Portage 9/14/2020 949 11,538 29 3 1,341.90 0.30%
Price 9/14/2020 38 2,306 2 0 275.2 0.00%
Racine 9/14/2020 4,261 58,923 391 93 2,182.90 2.20%
Richland 9/14/2020 73 3,873 11 4 412.1 5.50%
Rock 9/14/2020 2,038 32,084 177 29 1,271.60 1.40%
Rusk 9/14/2020 40 2,018 5 1 275.2 2.50%
Sauk 9/14/2020 724 18,074 57 3 1,155.00 0.40%
Sawyer 9/14/2020 185 4,192 0 1 1,116.50 0.50%
Shawano 9/14/2020 399 8,323 4 0 967 0.00%
Sheboygan 9/14/2020 1,243 20,584 49 11 1,085.40 0.90%
St. Croix 9/14/2020 725 14,107 59 7 822.3 1.00%
Taylor 9/14/2020 132 2,514 3 3 641.4 2.30%
Trempealeau 9/14/2020 474 5,996 17 2 1,616.00 0.40%
Vernon 9/14/2020 145 5,096 4 0 478.8 0.00%
Vilas 9/14/2020 145 3,789 3 1 669.6 0.70%
Walworth 9/14/2020 2,116 21,549 142 32 2,062.10 1.50%
Washburn 9/14/2020 83 2,551 3 1 523.6 1.20%
Washington 9/14/2020 1,973 22,706 67 32 1,467.10 1.60%
Waukesha 9/14/2020 6,131 73,606 597 85 1,538.00 1.40%
Waupaca 9/14/2020 815 9,698 99 19 1,575.50 2.30%
Waushara 9/14/2020 238 6,161 4 2 979.5 0.80%
Winnebago 9/14/2020 2,019 36,431 104 22 1,192.20 1.10%
Wood 9/14/2020 579 12,932 31 3 782.2 0.50%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us