For the first time in five days, Wisconsin didn’t record over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. But the seven-day total of cases continued to climb higher, crossing 8,000 for the first time.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 8,196 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days.

The total comes as 771 new cases were reported Monday from 3,920 tests. Monday’s data release, which includes data from Sunday afternoon, is regularly the lowest total reported in a week.

The number of tests processed over the past week stands at 55,010, down from 60,096 a week ago and a record high of 99,920 recorded the week ending August 6th.

The percentage of tests confirming a new case of the disease continues to climb. Monday’s positive case rate of 19.67 percent is the second-highest percentage on record, below only 20.45 percent reported Sunday.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 14.90 and 12.47 percent, both of which are all-time highs. The figure is a measure of the percentage of tests that indicate a new case of the disease. The 14-day figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governor Tony Evers called the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.

A lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, hospitalizations, is again trending upward.

A total of 341 Wisconsin residents are actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up 11 from Sunday and up 52 from a week ago. DHS reports that 18 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,350.

No new deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,210. There have been 513 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 5.73 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,713.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,705.6) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,493 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,327.2 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Racine County has recorded 2,182.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,181.8).

Walworth (2,062.1), Kenosha (1,872.4), Forest (1,720.8), Marinette (1,636.2), Trempealeau (1,616), Dodge (1,588.5), Waupaca (1,575.5), Waukesha (1,538), La Crosse (1,520.3) and Outagamie (1,518.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,556.0 (up from 1,515.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 89,956 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/14/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/14/2020 Ever hospitalized 6,350 7% Never hospitalized 52,228 58% Unknown 31,378 35% Total 89,956 100%

