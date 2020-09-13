Jeramey Jannene
Third COVID-19 Case Record In 10 Days

One-day record positive case rate over 20 percent continues push of seven- and 14-day averages to new highs.

By - Sep 13th, 2020 02:55 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin set a single-day new COVID-19 case record on Sunday with 1,582 new cases.

It’s the third time in the past 10 days the state has set a new high. The state is also in its first-ever four-day stretch with over 1,000 new cases each day. More than 1,350 new cases have been recorded each day since September 10th.

The seven-day total of new cases stands at 7,992, the highest it has ever been. It comes as state testing capacity has grown by almost a third to 38,530 tests per day. But the number of tests is below where it was 10 days ago, and stands at 57,556 over the past seven days. That’s down from a seven-day high of 99,920 processed tests the week ending August 6th.

The testing figures commonly reported by DHS filter out individuals being tested for a second time. Including those repeat tests shows testing is still down from weeks ago, but has rebounded in the past week as the University of Wisconsin and other colleges ramp up testing programs.

The percentage of tests confirming a new case of the disease continues to climb. Sunday’s data release included 7,735 processed tests, yielding a one-day positive case rate of 20.45 percent, the highest on record.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 14.13 and 12.04 percent, both of which are all-time highs. The figure is a measure of the percentage of tests that indicate a new case of the disease. The 14-day figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governor Tony Evers called the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.

A lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, hospitalizations, is again trending upward.

A total of 319 Wisconsin residents were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday afternoon. The figure is down seven from yesterday and up 46 from a week ago. Sunday data was not yet available by the time of publication.

DHS reports that 23 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,332.

One death was reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,210. There have been 513 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.37 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

According to DHS data, 2,705.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,693.5) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,493.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,445.4). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,327.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,258.7). Racine County has recorded 2,181.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,173.6).

Walworth (2,039.7), Kenosha (1,864.1), Forest (1,677.2), Marinette (1,634.2), Dodge (1,587.4), Waupaca (1,569.7), Trempealeau (1,558) and Waukesha (1,534) are the only other counties with more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,515.3. Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 89,185 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/13/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/13/2020
Ever hospitalized 6,332 7%
Never hospitalized 51,885 58%
Unknown 30,968 35%
Total 89,185 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths** Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage***
Adams 9/13/2020 163 3,478 12 3 795.3 1.80%
Ashland 9/13/2020 42 2,227 6 1 264.8 2.40%
Barron 9/13/2020 396 7,931 21 4 863.1 1.00%
Bayfield 9/13/2020 66 2,630 8 1 434.1 1.50%
Brown 9/13/2020 6,491 63,102 176 58 2,493.40 0.90%
Buffalo 9/13/2020 104 2,179 5 2 769.9 1.90%
Burnett 9/13/2020 75 2,357 3 2 485.5 2.70%
Calumet 9/13/2020 687 8,697 34 2 1,334.60 0.30%
Chippewa 9/13/2020 418 12,993 24 0 650.9 0.00%
Clark 9/13/2020 288 4,910 24 8 829 2.80%
Columbia 9/13/2020 433 12,840 42 2 757.9 0.50%
Crawford 9/13/2020 126 4,121 5 0 761.1 0.00%
Dane 9/13/2020 7,622 174,239 433 41 1,442.20 0.50%
Dodge 9/13/2020 1,416 20,662 23 8 1,587.40 0.60%
Door 9/13/2020 182 6,080 12 3 648.8 1.60%
Douglas 9/13/2020 328 6,743 8 0 747.6 0.00%
Dunn 9/13/2020 249 7,338 16 0 556.1 0.00%
Eau Claire 9/13/2020 1,232 20,082 20 6 1,197.40 0.50%
Florence 9/13/2020 45 777 0 0 1,017.90 0.00%
Fond du Lac 9/13/2020 1,447 20,830 46 12 1,399.80 0.80%
Forest 9/13/2020 154 1,323 2 4 1,677.20 2.60%
Grant 9/13/2020 599 11,789 38 19 1,143.70 3.20%
Green 9/13/2020 357 6,955 20 2 968.4 0.60%
Green Lake 9/13/2020 133 3,328 32 0 696.8 0.00%
Iowa 9/13/2020 133 4,815 25 0 558.8 0.00%
Iron 9/13/2020 136 1,415 7 1 2,327.20 0.70%
Jackson 9/13/2020 90 6,004 3 1 436 1.10%
Jefferson 9/13/2020 1,067 17,035 70 7 1,260.10 0.70%
Juneau 9/13/2020 271 7,642 3 1 1,007.10 0.40%
Kenosha 9/13/2020 3,136 35,134 358 65 1,864.10 2.10%
Kewaunee 9/13/2020 253 3,247 4 2 1,225.50 0.80%
La Crosse 9/13/2020 1,754 22,560 79 2 1,482.30 0.10%
Lafayette 9/13/2020 196 3,073 5 0 1,160.90 0.00%
Langlade 9/13/2020 100 2,947 1 2 505.6 2.00%
Lincoln 9/13/2020 111 4,209 7 1 390.3 0.90%
Manitowoc 9/13/2020 704 13,205 28 2 877.2 0.30%
Marathon 9/13/2020 889 18,951 75 14 659.8 1.60%
Marinette 9/13/2020 669 8,921 18 7 1,634.20 1.00%
Marquette 9/13/2020 146 2,718 9 1 949.4 0.70%
Menominee 9/13/2020 33 2,072 0 0 753.1 0.00%
Milwaukee 9/13/2020 25,554 238,390 1,535 514 2,705.60 2.00%
Monroe 9/13/2020 318 9,200 10 2 691.3 0.60%
Oconto 9/13/2020 558 7,769 26 4 1,469.90 0.70%
Oneida 9/13/2020 271 7,088 5 2 754.6 0.70%
Outagamie 9/13/2020 2,727 35,402 181 24 1,483.70 0.90%
Ozaukee 9/13/2020 1,093 17,184 90 18 1,237.00 1.60%
Pepin 9/13/2020 52 1,272 2 0 707.6 0.00%
Pierce 9/13/2020 327 6,570 82 6 785.4 1.80%
Polk 9/13/2020 205 7,935 6 2 467 1.00%
Portage 9/13/2020 920 11,442 27 3 1,300.90 0.30%
Price 9/13/2020 38 2,306 2 0 275.2 0.00%
Racine 9/13/2020 4,259 58,921 391 93 2,181.80 2.20%
Richland 9/13/2020 73 3,847 11 4 412.1 5.50%
Rock 9/13/2020 2,011 32,083 177 29 1,254.80 1.40%
Rusk 9/13/2020 37 1,973 5 1 254.6 2.70%
Sauk 9/13/2020 723 18,074 57 3 1,153.40 0.40%
Sawyer 9/13/2020 183 4,185 0 1 1,104.50 0.50%
Shawano 9/13/2020 391 8,295 4 0 947.6 0.00%
Sheboygan 9/13/2020 1,233 20,557 49 11 1,076.70 0.90%
St. Croix 9/13/2020 718 14,031 59 7 814.3 1.00%
Taylor 9/13/2020 132 2,504 3 3 641.4 2.30%
Trempealeau 9/13/2020 457 5,971 17 2 1,558.00 0.40%
Vernon 9/13/2020 142 5,079 4 0 468.8 0.00%
Vilas 9/13/2020 142 3,759 3 1 655.7 0.70%
Walworth 9/13/2020 2,093 21,512 142 32 2,039.70 1.50%
Washburn 9/13/2020 83 2,546 3 1 523.6 1.20%
Washington 9/13/2020 1,973 22,630 67 32 1,467.10 1.60%
Waukesha 9/13/2020 6,115 73,402 596 85 1,534.00 1.40%
Waupaca 9/13/2020 812 9,685 99 19 1,569.70 2.30%
Waushara 9/13/2020 233 6,147 4 2 958.9 0.90%
Winnebago 9/13/2020 1,996 36,254 104 22 1,178.70 1.10%
Wood 9/13/2020 575 12,886 31 3 776.8 0.50%

 

