Wisconsin set a new COVID-19 high on Thursday when the Department of Health Services reported 1,547 new cases.

The total beats a prior high, 1,498 cases, set a week ago when DHS said the surge was caused by a lab resolving a reporting issue. Thursday’s release doesn’t include such a caveat.

The cases come from 8,822 processed tests, a positive case rate of 17.56 percent. The figure is a measure of the percentage of tests that indicate a new case of the disease.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 13.39 and 10.80 percent, both all-time highs. The 14-day figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governorcalled the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.

A total of 304 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up by two from yesterday and 11 from a week ago. DHS reports that 49 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,222.

Ten new deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,193. There have been 509 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.23 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

The number of people tested continues to trend downward. The seven-day total stands at 52,474, just the above 100-day low of 52,335 reported two days ago.

According to DHS data, 2,663.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,648.4) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,372.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,330.5). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,258.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,241.6). Racine County has recorded 2,158.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,148).

Walworth (1,915.9), Kenosha (1,837.4), Marinette (1,580.4), Trempealeau (1,527.3), Waupaca (1,525.2), Dodge (1,511.1) and Waukesha (1,490.3) are the only other counties with more than 1,400 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,468.3 (up from 1,441.5). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 83,334 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/10/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/10/2020 Ever hospitalized 6,222 7% Never hospitalized 49,658 59% Unknown 29,001 34% Total 84,881 100%

