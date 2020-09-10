Jeramey Jannene
Wisconsin Posts Record High 1,547 New COVID-19 Cases

Just misses setting a one-day positive case rate record.

By - Sep 10th, 2020 07:56 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin set a new COVID-19 high on Thursday when the Department of Health Services reported 1,547 new cases.

The total beats a prior high, 1,498 cases, set a week ago when DHS said the surge was caused by a lab resolving a reporting issue. Thursday’s release doesn’t include such a caveat.

The cases come from 8,822 processed tests, a positive case rate of 17.56 percent. The figure is a measure of the percentage of tests that indicate a new case of the disease.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates now stand at 13.39 and 10.80 percent, both all-time highs. The 14-day figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case figure to be sustained under five percent. During an appearance before the Milwaukee Press Club Wednesday Governor Tony Evers called the five percent figure a “golden target” and encouraged more people to get tested.

A total of 304 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard. The figure is up by two from yesterday and 11 from a week ago. DHS reports that 49 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 6,222.

Ten new deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total to 1,193. There have been 509 deaths recorded in Milwaukee County. An average of 6.23 deaths per day have been reported across the state over the past 30 days.

The number of people tested continues to trend downward. The seven-day total stands at 52,474, just the above 100-day low of 52,335 reported two days ago.

According to DHS data, 2,663.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,648.4) since the outbreak began. Brown County has recorded 2,372.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,330.5). Iron County, the northernmost county that borders Michigan, has 2,258.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,241.6). Racine County has recorded 2,158.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,148).

Walworth (1,915.9), Kenosha (1,837.4), Marinette (1,580.4), Trempealeau (1,527.3), Waupaca (1,525.2), Dodge (1,511.1) and Waukesha (1,490.3) are the only other counties with more than 1,400 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,468.3 (up from 1,441.5). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 191.6 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

A total of 83,334 residents have tested positive for the disease.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 9/10/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 9/10/2020
Ever hospitalized 6,222 7%
Never hospitalized 49,658 59%
Unknown 29,001 34%
Total 84,881 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths** Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage***
Adams 9/10/2020 151 3,405 11 3 736.8 2.00%
Ashland 9/10/2020 38 2,165 6 1 239.6 2.60%
Barron 9/10/2020 394 7,850 20 4 858.8 1.00%
Bayfield 9/10/2020 65 2,579 9 1 427.5 1.50%
Brown 9/10/2020 6,176 62,478 173 58 2,372.40 0.90%
Buffalo 9/10/2020 98 2,139 4 2 725.4 2.00%
Burnett 9/10/2020 59 2,314 3 2 382 3.40%
Calumet 9/10/2020 632 8,422 32 2 1,227.80 0.30%
Chippewa 9/10/2020 395 12,747 23 0 615.1 0.00%
Clark 9/10/2020 264 4,776 16 8 759.9 3.00%
Columbia 9/10/2020 411 12,457 42 2 719.4 0.50%
Crawford 9/10/2020 121 4,053 5 0 730.9 0.00%
Dane 9/10/2020 6,971 172,451 415 41 1,319.00 0.60%
Dodge 9/10/2020 1,348 20,215 22 7 1,511.10 0.50%
Door 9/10/2020 165 5,933 8 3 588.2 1.80%
Douglas 9/10/2020 298 6,634 3 0 679.2 0.00%
Dunn 9/10/2020 215 7,129 16 0 480.2 0.00%
Eau Claire 9/10/2020 1,060 19,290 20 6 1,030.20 0.60%
Florence 9/10/2020 34 758 0 0 769.1 0.00%
Fond du Lac 9/10/2020 1,340 20,168 44 12 1,296.30 0.90%
Forest 9/10/2020 119 1,285 2 4 1,296.00 3.40%
Grant 9/10/2020 528 11,466 37 19 1,008.10 3.60%
Green 9/10/2020 322 6,737 20 2 873.5 0.60%
Green Lake 9/10/2020 115 3,206 28 0 602.5 0.00%
Iowa 9/10/2020 129 4,738 25 0 542 0.00%
Iron 9/10/2020 132 1,402 7 1 2,258.70 0.80%
Jackson 9/10/2020 86 5,951 3 1 416.6 1.20%
Jefferson 9/10/2020 1,026 16,783 68 7 1,211.70 0.70%
Juneau 9/10/2020 259 7,464 3 1 962.5 0.40%
Kenosha 9/10/2020 3,091 34,277 356 64 1,837.40 2.10%
Kewaunee 9/10/2020 232 3,211 3 2 1,123.80 0.90%
La Crosse 9/10/2020 1,445 22,189 51 2 1,221.10 0.10%
Lafayette 9/10/2020 188 3,016 5 0 1,113.50 0.00%
Langlade 9/10/2020 91 2,886 1 2 460.1 2.20%
Lincoln 9/10/2020 97 4,153 7 1 341 1.00%
Manitowoc 9/10/2020 644 13,096 24 2 802.5 0.30%
Marathon 9/10/2020 842 18,693 72 14 624.9 1.70%
Marinette 9/10/2020 647 8,776 18 7 1,580.40 1.10%
Marquette 9/10/2020 121 2,658 8 1 786.8 0.80%
Menominee 9/10/2020 30 2,042 0 0 684.6 0.00%
Milwaukee 9/10/2020 25,159 233,862 1,511 509 2,663.80 2.00%
Monroe 9/10/2020 309 9,088 10 2 671.8 0.60%
Oconto 9/10/2020 519 7,668 19 4 1,367.20 0.80%
Oneida 9/10/2020 249 6,890 5 1 693.3 0.40%
Outagamie 9/10/2020 2,476 34,053 174 24 1,347.10 1.00%
Ozaukee 9/10/2020 1,039 16,166 87 18 1,175.90 1.70%
Pepin 9/10/2020 48 1,237 2 0 653.2 0.00%
Pierce 9/10/2020 317 6,388 78 6 761.4 1.90%
Polk 9/10/2020 188 7,746 6 2 428.2 1.10%
Portage 9/10/2020 824 11,436 25 3 1,165.20 0.40%
Price 9/10/2020 36 2,277 2 0 260.7 0.00%
Racine 9/10/2020 4,213 57,918 385 92 2,158.30 2.20%
Richland 9/10/2020 63 3,738 11 4 355.7 6.30%
Rock 9/10/2020 1,926 31,519 171 29 1,201.80 1.50%
Rusk 9/10/2020 31 1,783 4 1 213.3 3.20%
Sauk 9/10/2020 691 17,756 57 3 1,102.30 0.40%
Sawyer 9/10/2020 169 4,142 0 1 1,020.00 0.60%
Shawano 9/10/2020 363 8,133 4 0 879.8 0.00%
Sheboygan 9/10/2020 1,199 20,233 47 10 1,047.00 0.80%
St. Croix 9/10/2020 701 13,740 59 7 795.1 1.00%
Taylor 9/10/2020 127 2,449 3 3 617.1 2.40%
Trempealeau 9/10/2020 448 5,863 17 2 1,527.30 0.40%
Vernon 9/10/2020 123 4,941 4 0 406.1 0.00%
Vilas 9/10/2020 136 3,678 3 0 628 0.00%
Walworth 9/10/2020 1,966 21,086 140 32 1,915.90 1.60%
Washburn 9/10/2020 78 2,498 2 0 492 0.00%
Washington 9/10/2020 1,844 21,622 59 31 1,371.10 1.70%
Waukesha 9/10/2020 5,941 72,161 570 81 1,490.30 1.40%
Waupaca 9/10/2020 789 9,529 99 19 1,525.20 2.40%
Waushara 9/10/2020 211 6,076 4 2 868.4 0.90%
Winnebago 9/10/2020 1,778 35,193 104 22 1,049.90 1.20%
Wood 9/10/2020 541 12,587 29 3 730.8 0.60%

