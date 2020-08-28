Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

821 New Cases, Positive Case Rate Rising

Hospitalizations up day-over-down, but down from a week ago.

By - Aug 28th, 2020 05:31 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

According to data released Friday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 843 Wisconsin residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The results come 9,156 processed tests, resulting in a positive case rate of 9.21 percent.

The positive case rate, a measure of the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease, has trended upward as testing has decreased in recent weeks. The seven- and 14-day rates now stand at 8.39 and 8.00 percent, the latter up from a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

DHS reports 73,981 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 4,922 in the past week and 9,754 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 88 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 58,691 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard reports that 309 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease. That figure is up 18 from yesterday, but down 41 from a week ago. DHS reports that 52 people were newly hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Two new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 1,113. An average of 6.73 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.32 days per day over the past 100 days have been reported.

According to DHS data, 2,498.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,481.2) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,082.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,064.7). Racine County has recorded 2,026.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,011.8). Brown County has record 2,025.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,999.3).

Kenosha (1,740), Walworth (1,624.1), Marinette (1,465.3), Trempealeau (1,396.2), Waukesha (1,372.6), Waupaca (1,257.7), Dodge (1,255.5), Washington (1,163.3) and Lafayette (1,105.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,280.3 (up from 1,265.7 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/28/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/28/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,736 8%
Never hospitalized 43,363 59%
Unknown 24,882 34%
Total 73,981 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/28/2020 Negative as of 8/28/2020 Deaths as of 8/28/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/28/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/28/2020
Adams 106 3,102 3 528.1 3%
Ashland 34 2,009 1 216.4 3%
Barron 367 7,377 3 811.0 1%
Bayfield 43 2,434 1 286.8 2%
Brown 5,262 58,264 58 2025.5 1%
Buffalo 58 1,927 2 440.5 3%
Burnett 38 2,101 2 249.0 5%
Calumet 484 7,762 2 971.8 0%
Chippewa 331 11,880 0 520.2 0%
Clark 236 4,300 8 684.2 3%
Columbia 344 11,581 2 604.0 1%
Crawford 99 3,892 0 607.8 0%
Dane 5,330 159,574 40 1006.0 1%
Dodge 1,102 18,968 5 1255.5 0%
Door 128 5,156 3 466.5 2%
Douglas 244 6,102 0 562.2 0%
Dunn 169 6,572 0 379.8 0%
Eau Claire 780 17,458 6 757.3 1%
Florence 23 723 0 530.3 0%
Fond du Lac 1,053 17,885 9 1029.2 1%
Forest 70 1,164 4 776.2 6%
Grant 426 10,644 17 821.9 4%
Green 262 6,006 1 710.7 0%
Green Lake 88 2,990 0 469.2 0%
Iowa 115 4,404 0 486.9 0%
Iron 119 1,342 1 2082.2 1%
Jackson 75 5,828 1 365.7 1%
Jefferson 870 15,536 6 1027.7 1%
Juneau 189 6,912 1 715.4 1%
Kenosha 2,929 32,555 62 1740.0 2%
Kewaunee 165 2,969 2 810.4 1%
La Crosse 1,133 20,627 1 961.4 0%
Lafayette 185 2,748 0 1105.5 0%
Langlade 80 2,692 2 417.4 3%
Lincoln 81 3,936 1 290.9 1%
Manitowoc 505 12,129 1 636.0 0%
Marathon 764 17,314 13 564.8 2%
Marinette 594 8,321 6 1465.3 1%
Marquette 89 2,480 1 585.3 1%
Menominee 28 1,932 0 611.5 0%
Milwaukee 23,841 217,767 485 2498.5 2%
Monroe 276 8,577 2 606.6 1%
Oconto 412 7,152 2 1097.0 0%
Oneida 205 6,315 0 580.0 0%
Outagamie 1,741 31,093 19 942.3 1%
Ozaukee 893 15,462 18 1011.5 2%
Pepin 46 1,151 0 633.4 0%
Pierce 285 5,810 5 685.0 2%
Polk 170 7,157 2 392.2 1%
Portage 569 10,648 1 806.0 0%
Price 36 2,141 0 266.9 0%
Racine 3,960 53,830 89 2026.6 2%
Richland 46 3,445 4 262.3 9%
Rock 1,641 29,063 26 1014.4 2%
Rusk 24 1,618 1 169.2 4%
Sauk 627 16,762 3 985.9 0%
Sawyer 157 3,882 0 959.1 0%
Shawano 258 7,484 0 629.1 0%
Sheboygan 1,014 18,768 8 880.2 1%
St. Croix 618 12,745 7 702.9 1%
Taylor 93 2,224 3 456.9 3%
Trempealeau 411 5,505 2 1396.2 0%
Vernon 94 4,581 0 308.0 0%
Vilas 98 3,414 0 453.9 0%
Walworth 1,673 19,673 27 1624.1 2%
Washburn 60 2,370 0 382.4 0%
Washington 1,565 20,608 29 1163.3 2%
Waukesha 5,475 67,285 73 1372.6 1%
Waupaca 647 8,958 17 1257.7 3%
Waushara 147 5,801 2 609.6 1%
Winnebago 1,461 32,392 21 859.8 1%
Wood 440 11,530 2 600.5 0%
Total 73,981 1,156,807 1,113 1280.3 2%

