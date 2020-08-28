821 New Cases, Positive Case Rate Rising
Hospitalizations up day-over-down, but down from a week ago.
According to data released Friday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 843 Wisconsin residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The results come 9,156 processed tests, resulting in a positive case rate of 9.21 percent.
The positive case rate, a measure of the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease, has trended upward as testing has decreased in recent weeks. The seven- and 14-day rates now stand at 8.39 and 8.00 percent, the latter up from a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard reports that 309 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease. That figure is up 18 from yesterday, but down 41 from a week ago. DHS reports that 52 people were newly hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease in the past 24 hours.
Two new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 1,113. An average of 6.73 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.32 days per day over the past 100 days have been reported.
According to DHS data, 2,498.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,481.2) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,082.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,064.7). Racine County has recorded 2,026.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 2,011.8). Brown County has record 2,025.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,999.3).
Kenosha (1,740), Walworth (1,624.1), Marinette (1,465.3), Trempealeau (1,396.2), Waukesha (1,372.6), Waupaca (1,257.7), Dodge (1,255.5), Washington (1,163.3) and Lafayette (1,105.5) are the only other counties with more than 1,100 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,280.3 (up from 1,265.7 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 170 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 8/28/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/28/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|5,736
|8%
|Never hospitalized
|43,363
|59%
|Unknown
|24,882
|34%
|Total
|73,981
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/28/2020
|Negative as of 8/28/2020
|Deaths as of 8/28/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/28/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/28/2020
|Adams
|106
|3,102
|3
|528.1
|3%
|Ashland
|34
|2,009
|1
|216.4
|3%
|Barron
|367
|7,377
|3
|811.0
|1%
|Bayfield
|43
|2,434
|1
|286.8
|2%
|Brown
|5,262
|58,264
|58
|2025.5
|1%
|Buffalo
|58
|1,927
|2
|440.5
|3%
|Burnett
|38
|2,101
|2
|249.0
|5%
|Calumet
|484
|7,762
|2
|971.8
|0%
|Chippewa
|331
|11,880
|0
|520.2
|0%
|Clark
|236
|4,300
|8
|684.2
|3%
|Columbia
|344
|11,581
|2
|604.0
|1%
|Crawford
|99
|3,892
|0
|607.8
|0%
|Dane
|5,330
|159,574
|40
|1006.0
|1%
|Dodge
|1,102
|18,968
|5
|1255.5
|0%
|Door
|128
|5,156
|3
|466.5
|2%
|Douglas
|244
|6,102
|0
|562.2
|0%
|Dunn
|169
|6,572
|0
|379.8
|0%
|Eau Claire
|780
|17,458
|6
|757.3
|1%
|Florence
|23
|723
|0
|530.3
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|1,053
|17,885
|9
|1029.2
|1%
|Forest
|70
|1,164
|4
|776.2
|6%
|Grant
|426
|10,644
|17
|821.9
|4%
|Green
|262
|6,006
|1
|710.7
|0%
|Green Lake
|88
|2,990
|0
|469.2
|0%
|Iowa
|115
|4,404
|0
|486.9
|0%
|Iron
|119
|1,342
|1
|2082.2
|1%
|Jackson
|75
|5,828
|1
|365.7
|1%
|Jefferson
|870
|15,536
|6
|1027.7
|1%
|Juneau
|189
|6,912
|1
|715.4
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,929
|32,555
|62
|1740.0
|2%
|Kewaunee
|165
|2,969
|2
|810.4
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,133
|20,627
|1
|961.4
|0%
|Lafayette
|185
|2,748
|0
|1105.5
|0%
|Langlade
|80
|2,692
|2
|417.4
|3%
|Lincoln
|81
|3,936
|1
|290.9
|1%
|Manitowoc
|505
|12,129
|1
|636.0
|0%
|Marathon
|764
|17,314
|13
|564.8
|2%
|Marinette
|594
|8,321
|6
|1465.3
|1%
|Marquette
|89
|2,480
|1
|585.3
|1%
|Menominee
|28
|1,932
|0
|611.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|23,841
|217,767
|485
|2498.5
|2%
|Monroe
|276
|8,577
|2
|606.6
|1%
|Oconto
|412
|7,152
|2
|1097.0
|0%
|Oneida
|205
|6,315
|0
|580.0
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,741
|31,093
|19
|942.3
|1%
|Ozaukee
|893
|15,462
|18
|1011.5
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,151
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|285
|5,810
|5
|685.0
|2%
|Polk
|170
|7,157
|2
|392.2
|1%
|Portage
|569
|10,648
|1
|806.0
|0%
|Price
|36
|2,141
|0
|266.9
|0%
|Racine
|3,960
|53,830
|89
|2026.6
|2%
|Richland
|46
|3,445
|4
|262.3
|9%
|Rock
|1,641
|29,063
|26
|1014.4
|2%
|Rusk
|24
|1,618
|1
|169.2
|4%
|Sauk
|627
|16,762
|3
|985.9
|0%
|Sawyer
|157
|3,882
|0
|959.1
|0%
|Shawano
|258
|7,484
|0
|629.1
|0%
|Sheboygan
|1,014
|18,768
|8
|880.2
|1%
|St. Croix
|618
|12,745
|7
|702.9
|1%
|Taylor
|93
|2,224
|3
|456.9
|3%
|Trempealeau
|411
|5,505
|2
|1396.2
|0%
|Vernon
|94
|4,581
|0
|308.0
|0%
|Vilas
|98
|3,414
|0
|453.9
|0%
|Walworth
|1,673
|19,673
|27
|1624.1
|2%
|Washburn
|60
|2,370
|0
|382.4
|0%
|Washington
|1,565
|20,608
|29
|1163.3
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,475
|67,285
|73
|1372.6
|1%
|Waupaca
|647
|8,958
|17
|1257.7
|3%
|Waushara
|147
|5,801
|2
|609.6
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,461
|32,392
|21
|859.8
|1%
|Wood
|440
|11,530
|2
|600.5
|0%
|Total
|73,981
|1,156,807
|1,113
|1280.3
|2%
