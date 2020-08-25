On Thursday Aug. 27th at 5:30 p.m. Urban Milwaukee President Jeramey Jannene and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will virtually sit down to chat about his rise to Lieutenant Governor, what the job actually entails, his public focus on addressing climate change, use of Twitter for far more than bland political statements and his thoughts on the movement for racial justice, including the recent shooting in Kenosha. And we want our members to join us.

Elected alongside Governor Evers in 2018, Barnes is only the second African American ever elected to statewide office in Wisconsin. A Milwaukee native, Barnes, 33, is a graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools and previously served in the State Assembly.

To listen in on what Barnes has to say about these topics and more, then ask some questions of your own, click here and reserve your spot. Once your ticket is confirmed, click on the link in the confirmation notification to download your Zoom link. Then on the day of the event, click the link and tune in. It’s that easy.

