Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin recorded 663 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to data released Wednesday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.

It marks the fourth day in a row that the state reported under 700 new cases, a streak that comes after the state had eclipsed the threshold in 32 of the 38 days prior.

And it’s possible that it marks a slow of the spread of the disease, but it could also be a function of testing. Wednesday’s new cases come from 9,432 new tests, yielding a positive case rate of 7.03 percent. The seven-day rate has climbed to 7.96 percent, a pandemic high.

The seven-day testing total has fallen to 65,670, down from a high of 99,920 two weeks ago. Testing is down over 34 percent while new cases are only down 12.8 percent in the same period.

The number of people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a lagging indicator of the spread of the disease, is up to 388.

A total of 5,430 people have been hospitalized over the length of the outbreak, with 50 newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours. The 30-day average stands at 43 new hospitalizations per day.

The death toll from the disease grew to 1,060, an increase of eight in the past 24 hours. The state has averaged 7.13 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.51 per day over the past 100 days.

According to DHS data, 2,363.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,352.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,916.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,905.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,792.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,776.8).

Kenosha (1,671.1), Iron (1,609.8), Walworth (1,489.1), Trempealeau (1,314.6), Marinette (1,290.2), Waukesha (1,253), Dodge (1,101.7), Waupaca (1,076.9), Lafayette (1,057.7), Washington (981.2), Rock (931), Dane (929.3) and Ozaukee (923.2) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,168 (up from 1,156.5 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/19/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/19/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,430 8% Never hospitalized 39,453 58% Unknown 22,610 33% Total 67,493 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county