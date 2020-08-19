Jeramey Jannene
COVID-19 Testing Falling Twice As Fast As Cases

663 new cases, 8 deaths.

By - Aug 19th, 2020 05:20 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin recorded 663 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to data released Wednesday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.

It marks the fourth day in a row that the state reported under 700 new cases, a streak that comes after the state had eclipsed the threshold in 32 of the 38 days prior.

And it’s possible that it marks a slow of the spread of the disease, but it could also be a function of testing. Wednesday’s new cases come from 9,432 new tests, yielding a positive case rate of 7.03 percent. The seven-day rate has climbed to 7.96 percent, a pandemic high.

The seven-day testing total has fallen to 65,670, down from a high of 99,920 two weeks ago. Testing is down over 34 percent while new cases are only down 12.8 percent in the same period.

The number of people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a lagging indicator of the spread of the disease, is up to 388.

A total of 5,430 people have been hospitalized over the length of the outbreak, with 50 newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours. The 30-day average stands at 43 new hospitalizations per day.

The death toll from the disease grew to 1,060, an increase of eight in the past 24 hours. The state has averaged 7.13 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.51 per day over the past 100 days.

According to DHS data, 2,363.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,352.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,916.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,905.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,792.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,776.8).

Kenosha (1,671.1), Iron (1,609.8), Walworth (1,489.1), Trempealeau (1,314.6), Marinette (1,290.2), Waukesha (1,253), Dodge (1,101.7), Waupaca (1,076.9), Lafayette (1,057.7), Washington (981.2), Rock (931), Dane (929.3) and Ozaukee (923.2) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,168 (up from 1,156.5 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/19/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/19/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,430 8%
Never hospitalized 39,453 58%
Unknown 22,610 33%
Total 67,493 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/19/2020 Negative as of 8/19/2020 Deaths as of 8/19/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/19/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/19/2020
Adams 96 2,925 2 478.3 2%
Ashland 30 1,871 1 190.9 3%
Barron 343 6,815 3 758.0 1%
Bayfield 39 2,217 1 260.1 3%
Brown 4,656 55,151 56 1792.2 1%
Buffalo 49 1,829 2 372.1 4%
Burnett 29 1,882 1 190.1 3%
Calumet 412 7,170 2 827.2 0%
Chippewa 284 11,221 0 446.3 0%
Clark 202 4,028 8 585.7 4%
Columbia 297 10,796 2 521.5 1%
Crawford 93 3,739 0 571.0 0%
Dane 4,924 149,953 39 929.3 1%
Dodge 967 17,763 5 1101.7 1%
Door 121 4,879 3 441.0 2%
Douglas 231 5,808 0 532.2 0%
Dunn 147 6,158 0 330.4 0%
Eau Claire 679 16,560 4 659.3 1%
Florence 17 681 0 392.0 0%
Fond du Lac 815 16,476 8 796.6 1%
Forest 62 1,087 4 687.5 6%
Grant 409 9,973 16 789.1 4%
Green 225 5,565 1 610.4 0%
Green Lake 65 2,721 0 346.5 0%
Iowa 105 4,114 0 444.5 0%
Iron 92 1,284 1 1609.8 1%
Jackson 65 5,742 1 317.0 2%
Jefferson 748 14,480 6 883.6 1%
Juneau 155 6,577 1 586.7 1%
Kenosha 2,813 31,012 60 1671.1 2%
Kewaunee 149 2,785 2 731.8 1%
La Crosse 987 19,411 1 837.5 0%
Lafayette 177 2,595 0 1057.7 0%
Langlade 74 2,529 1 386.1 1%
Lincoln 73 3,689 1 262.1 1%
Manitowoc 424 11,514 1 534.0 0%
Marathon 717 16,077 12 530.1 2%
Marinette 523 7,907 5 1290.2 1%
Marquette 81 2,317 1 532.6 1%
Menominee 26 1,831 0 567.8 0%
Milwaukee 22,556 206,193 474 2363.8 2%
Monroe 254 7,844 2 558.2 1%
Oconto 321 6,658 1 854.7 0%
Oneida 186 5,821 0 526.2 0%
Outagamie 1,454 28,945 16 787.0 1%
Ozaukee 815 13,771 18 923.2 2%
Pepin 46 1,090 0 633.4 0%
Pierce 253 5,419 4 608.1 2%
Polk 147 6,717 2 339.1 1%
Portage 481 10,004 0 681.3 0%
Price 33 2,007 0 244.6 0%
Racine 3,745 50,203 84 1916.6 2%
Richland 38 3,176 4 216.7 11%
Rock 1,506 27,083 26 931.0 2%
Rusk 22 1,505 1 155.1 5%
Sauk 537 15,436 3 844.4 1%
Sawyer 120 3,459 0 733.0 0%
Shawano 224 7,005 0 546.2 0%
Sheboygan 893 17,643 8 775.1 1%
St. Croix 552 11,890 6 627.9 1%
Taylor 77 2,112 2 378.3 3%
Trempealeau 387 5,268 2 1314.6 1%
Vernon 79 4,278 0 258.9 0%
Vilas 83 3,144 0 384.4 0%
Walworth 1,534 18,625 25 1489.1 2%
Washburn 51 2,238 0 325.1 0%
Washington 1,320 17,821 24 981.2 2%
Waukesha 4,998 61,957 69 1253.0 1%
Waupaca 554 8,549 16 1076.9 3%
Waushara 128 5,592 1 530.8 1%
Winnebago 1,309 30,777 19 770.3 1%
Wood 389 10,801 2 530.9 1%
Total 67,493 1,084,163 1,060 1168.0 2%

