The 83 labs processing COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin processed 9,988 tests in the past 24 hours according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.

The total would have been a strong showing in May, or even parts of June, but now represents a continued downward trend in the number of people being tested for the disease.

An average of 11,237 tests per day have been processed over the past two weeks, with only 66,162 in the past week.

The results come as the labs report that, cumulatively, they have more testing capacity than ever before. They could process 27,912 tests per day.

The tests reported by the state filter out duplicates. A new graph on the state dashboard shows that far more tests are processed than reported, but also shows a declining testing trend.

The number of cases has also fallen, although at a slower rate than testing. While the seven-day testing total is at a level not seen since mid-June, positive cases have only regressed to a seven-day total last seen in mid-July.

The seven-day positive case rate (the percentage of tests indicating a new case), 7.62 percent, was only eclipsed in early March when testing levels were below 1,000 per day. The 14-day rate has ticked upward to 6.85 percent still below the July 21st peak of 7.19 percent.

Thursday DHS reported 634 new cases from 9,988 tests, a one-day positive case rate of 6.35 percent.

The number of people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease continues to trend upward. There are now 380 people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, an increase of 15 from the day prior. A total of 5,380 people have been hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, with 53 in the past 24 hours.

The state recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, with the pandemic total now at 1,052. The 30-day average is 6.93 per day and the 100-day average is 6.52 per day.

According to DHS data, 2,352.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,340.6) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,905.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,887.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,776.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,734.1).

Kenosha (1,667), Iron (1,574.8), Walworth (1,481.4), Trempealeau (1,307.8), Marinette (1,268), Waukesha (1,217.9), Dodge (1,088), Waupaca (1,059.4), Lafayette (1,039.7), Washington (958.1), Rock (926), Dane (922.9) and Ozaukee (910.7) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,156.5 (up from 1,137.7 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 194 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to data last updated Wednesday by DHS.

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/18/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/18/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,380 8% Never hospitalized 39,011 58% Unknown 22,439 34% Total 66,830 100%

