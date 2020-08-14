Jeramey Jannene
Over 1,000 New Cases, But Active Hospitalizations Drop

Testing continues to sag.

By - Aug 14th, 2020 05:55 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin recorded over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and the highest one-day positive case rate in almost four weeks on Friday, but the number of people actively hospitalized dropped and is also near a four-week low.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,021 new cases Friday from 10,439 tests, a positive case rate of 9.78 percent. It’s the lowest testing total from which the state has recorded over 1,000 cases and seventh time the state has exceeded the 1,000-case threshold.

The testing total reflects a continued slide in testing totals, with 75,124 tests processed in the past week, down from a high of 99,484 on August 5th. The 14-day case total stands at 11,287, down from a high of 12,609 on August 2nd.

The positive case rate average is again trending upward. The seven-day figure is at 7.27 percent and the 14-day figure has climbed to 6.50 percent.

Active hospitalizations now stand at 336, which represents a notable decline from peaks of 387 and 414 reported earlier this week by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. The decline, down 18 in the past 24 hours, comes as DHS reported 65 people were newly hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease in the past 24 hours. An average of 44 people have been newly hospitalized each day over the past 30 days, the highest average since the pandemic began.

The state does not produce a report on the length of hospital stays, but the surge in hospitalizations but not active hospitalizations can be, at least partially, explained by the fact that a majority of new cases have been clustered in individuals under the age of 40 who have lower hospitalization rates and death rates.

The state recorded seven deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 1,025. The 24-hour figure was above the 30-day average of 6.6 per day and 100-day average of 6.63 per day. The 30-day figure has risen from below four per day less than a month ago.

A total of 64,227 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,459 in the past week and 11,287 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 75,124tests have been processed in the past seven days.

According to DHS data, 2,292.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,270.6) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,864.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,841.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,703.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,690.2).

Kenosha (1,624.2), Walworth (1,388.2), Iron (1,364.8), Trempealeau (1,236.5), Marinette (1,181.6), Waukesha (1,167.5), Dodge (1,018.5), Lafayette (991.9), Waupaca (985.5) and Rock (908.7) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,111.5 (up from 1,077.5 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 194 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to data last updated Wednesday by DHS.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/14/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/14/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,235 8%
Never hospitalized 37,474 58%
Unknown 21,518 34%
Total 64,227 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/14/2020 Negative as of 8/14/2020 Deaths as of 8/14/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/14/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/14/2020
Adams 93 2,778 2 463.3 2%
Ashland 30 1,815 1 190.9 3%
Barron 320 6,584 3 707.2 1%
Bayfield 32 2,044 1 213.4 3%
Brown 4,425 52,846 55 1703.3 1%
Buffalo 45 1,761 2 341.8 4%
Burnett 28 1,774 1 183.5 4%
Calumet 372 6,530 2 746.9 1%
Chippewa 259 10,776 0 407.0 0%
Clark 196 3,884 8 568.3 4%
Columbia 279 10,372 2 489.9 1%
Crawford 84 3,530 0 515.7 0%
Dane 4,749 144,151 38 896.3 1%
Dodge 894 17,192 5 1018.5 1%
Door 109 4,695 3 397.2 3%
Douglas 212 5,223 0 488.5 0%
Dunn 138 5,947 0 310.1 0%
Eau Claire 645 15,803 4 626.3 1%
Florence 12 655 0 276.7 0%
Fond du Lac 744 15,741 8 727.2 1%
Forest 60 1,047 4 665.3 7%
Grant 387 9,341 16 746.7 4%
Green 194 5,186 1 526.3 1%
Green Lake 61 2,626 0 325.2 0%
Iowa 93 3,926 0 393.7 0%
Iron 78 1,237 1 1364.8 1%
Jackson 61 5,592 1 297.5 2%
Jefferson 690 13,960 5 815.1 1%
Juneau 149 6,410 1 564.0 1%
Kenosha 2,734 30,279 60 1624.2 2%
Kewaunee 141 2,681 2 692.5 1%
La Crosse 951 18,727 1 807.0 0%
Lafayette 166 2,459 0 991.9 0%
Langlade 70 2,404 1 365.3 1%
Lincoln 73 3,506 0 262.1 0%
Manitowoc 373 10,993 1 469.7 0%
Marathon 680 15,176 11 502.7 2%
Marinette 479 7,658 5 1181.6 1%
Marquette 81 2,225 1 532.6 1%
Menominee 26 1,788 0 567.8 0%
Milwaukee 21,879 201,979 462 2292.9 2%
Monroe 249 7,595 2 547.2 1%
Oconto 263 6,368 1 700.3 0%
Oneida 170 5,480 0 481.0 0%
Outagamie 1,354 27,762 14 732.9 1%
Ozaukee 757 13,595 18 857.5 2%
Pepin 43 1,041 0 592.1 0%
Pierce 232 5,149 3 557.7 1%
Polk 140 6,471 2 323.0 1%
Portage 448 9,526 0 634.6 0%
Price 32 1,941 0 237.2 0%
Racine 3,643 48,773 78 1864.4 2%
Richland 37 3,051 4 211.0 11%
Rock 1,470 26,178 26 908.7 2%
Rusk 21 1,434 1 148.1 5%
Sauk 495 14,543 3 778.4 1%
Sawyer 92 2,877 0 562.0 0%
Shawano 210 6,749 0 512.1 0%
Sheboygan 814 17,085 8 706.6 1%
St. Croix 528 11,461 6 600.6 1%
Taylor 77 2,021 1 378.3 1%
Trempealeau 364 5,117 2 1236.5 1%
Vernon 70 4,151 0 229.4 0%
Vilas 69 2,916 0 319.5 0%
Walworth 1,430 17,710 24 1388.2 2%
Washburn 48 2,143 0 305.9 0%
Washington 1,188 17,617 23 883.0 2%
Waukesha 4,657 59,140 63 1167.5 1%
Waupaca 507 8,328 16 985.5 3%
Waushara 122 5,487 1 505.9 1%
Winnebago 1,248 29,531 19 734.4 2%
Wood 357 10,072 2 487.2 1%
Total 64,227 1,044,613 1,025 1111.5 2%

