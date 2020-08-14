Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin recorded over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and the highest one-day positive case rate in almost four weeks on Friday, but the number of people actively hospitalized dropped and is also near a four-week low.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,021 new cases Friday from 10,439 tests, a positive case rate of 9.78 percent. It’s the lowest testing total from which the state has recorded over 1,000 cases and seventh time the state has exceeded the 1,000-case threshold.

The testing total reflects a continued slide in testing totals, with 75,124 tests processed in the past week, down from a high of 99,484 on August 5th. The 14-day case total stands at 11,287, down from a high of 12,609 on August 2nd.

The positive case rate average is again trending upward. The seven-day figure is at 7.27 percent and the 14-day figure has climbed to 6.50 percent.

Active hospitalizations now stand at 336, which represents a notable decline from peaks of 387 and 414 reported earlier this week by the Wisconsin Hospital Association . The decline, down 18 in the past 24 hours, comes as DHS reported 65 people were newly hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease in the past 24 hours. An average of 44 people have been newly hospitalized each day over the past 30 days, the highest average since the pandemic began.

The state does not produce a report on the length of hospital stays, but the surge in hospitalizations but not active hospitalizations can be, at least partially, explained by the fact that a majority of new cases have been clustered in individuals under the age of 40 who have lower hospitalization rates and death rates.

The state recorded seven deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 1,025. The 24-hour figure was above the 30-day average of 6.6 per day and 100-day average of 6.63 per day. The 30-day figure has risen from below four per day less than a month ago.

A total of 64,227 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,459 in the past week and 11,287 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 75,124tests have been processed in the past seven days.

According to DHS data, 2,292.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,270.6) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,864.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,841.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,703.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,690.2).

Kenosha (1,624.2), Walworth (1,388.2), Iron (1,364.8), Trempealeau (1,236.5), Marinette (1,181.6), Waukesha (1,167.5), Dodge (1,018.5), Lafayette (991.9), Waupaca (985.5) and Rock (908.7) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,111.5 (up from 1,077.5 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 194 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to data last updated Wednesday by DHS.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/14/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/14/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,235 8% Never hospitalized 37,474 58% Unknown 21,518 34% Total 64,227 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county