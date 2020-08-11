East Side Art Lot Artists Chosen

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The East Side Business Improvement District has selected the 10 artists that will design tables for the East Side Art Lot.

The art lot is both a public art project and a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BID plans to pay 10 local artists to paint picnic tables that will be placed in an underutilized parking lot at 1916 E. North Ave. The idea is that people can get takeout from nearby restaurants and eat it in the art lot, where they can safely social distance.

The BID received 25 submissions for the project, which were judged by a panel of judges. “We are grateful to everyone who shared their ideas, it was a difficult decision to make,” one judge said.

The 10 artists chosen to paint the tables are as follows: Kimberly Burnett, Steph Davies & Eston Bennet, Taylor Fiester, Annah Horst, Byada Meredith, Rebecca Segal, Rozalia Singh, Keighley Sadler/Cutesy Macabre, Melissa Steffes & Antoinette Jones and Lauren Zens.

The BID is still raising money to support the project. Their goal is to raise $6,500, of which $5,000 will be used to pay the artists, with the rest going towards art supplies, garbage collection, sanitation and signage. If you’d like to donate, the BID has a GoFundMe for the project. Part of the project was funded through a $1,000 AARP grant, which is paying for the tables.

The idea for the art lot came from conversations with local business owners. Many are operating under limited capacity. So takeout is one avenue that can help local bars and restaurants stay afloat. Also, with money being tight in general, the project is an opportunity for some local artists to get paid.

The BID plans on having the art lot open by Aug. 21, and artists will start painting tables in the coming week.