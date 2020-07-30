Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s plenty to do in the Milwaukee area this week while still maintaining social distancing.

Each week, Urban Milwaukee is curating a list of events that are taking the necessary safety precautions provided by the CDC in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s still summer, so there are farmers markets galore again this week. There’s also a number of the drive-thrus and drive-ins that have become commonplace. And for those of us still bummed about Summerfest, this week has a few options to enjoy the local music scene, socially distanced of course.

July 30 – August 2: Week two of the Wisconsin State Fair Drive-Thru

Starting at 4 p.m. on July 30, the Wisconsin State Fair Drive-Thru will rotate out the vendors from week one with 12 new state fair staples. This week’s options include 3B Corn Dogs & Dippin’ Dots, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, Kora’s Cookie Dough, Island Noodles, Rick’s Pizza, Sweets & Treats, Gertrude’s Fresh Pretzels, Waffle Chix, Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos, Funnel Cakes by G&G, Charlie’s Great Food and The Big Cheese. Vehicles should enter the park grounds via Gate 9 located at S. 76th St. and W. Pierce St. Expect long wait times — it’s a popular event and the line moves slowly in order to give each car time to stop at each vendor. For a list of menus for each vendor visit wistatefair.com.

July 31 WMSE’s 4th Annual Art & Music Event

WMSE is celebrating its fourth year of putting on an art and music event, this time pivoting to an online formula. The event will offer a virtual experience involving art, music and an auction. It will be hosted by WMSE’s Tom Crawford. Local and nationally-known artists will contribute their works, and Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken will perform live from the Brown Deer Conservatory. Art work that would have been painted live during the pre-COVID-19 event will instead be auctioned off. The art and music event will begin at 6 p.m. To watch, visit wmse.org/artandmusic or visit WMSE’s Facebook page. Information on signing up for the auction can be found on WMSE’s website.

Bounce Milwaukee and Milwaukee Record have teamed up for Apocalypse Drive-In — a drive-in movie series focused on dystopian films and lovably cheesy production values. Every Friday and Saturday, the event series shows a double feature. This week, you can catch “How to Train Your Dragon” at 8:30 p.m. and “Shaun of the Dead” at 10:30 p.m. The event is free to attend — all you need is a vehicle and a working FM radio to broadcast the film’s sound. Curbside food, beverage and merchandise will be provided by Bounce Milwaukee staff. As a bonus, QuizCube Trivia will be providing movie and pandemic trivia before the event begins. Movies are shown on the exterior of Bounce Milwaukee at 2801 S. 5th Ct.

July 31 and August 1: Majestic Parking Lot Cinema

The Marcus Theater drive-in pop-up will be showing a double feature on July 31 and August 1. This week’s theme is social issues, featuring “Invisible Man” and the controversial, almost never released “The Hunt,” with the former being shown first. The films will be displayed on a 42-foot screen attached to the side of the Majestic Cinema building. Tickets are sold per car and online concession ordering is available. Visit marcustheatres.com for more information on upcoming films and safety guidelines.

July 31: Sofa Cinema presents “The Fight”

Back when safer-at-home restrictions were first being implemented, The Oriental theater was one of the first Milwaukee theaters to pivot to a virtual format. Sofa Cinema offers a streaming service for independent films that would feel at home playing at The Oriental. A new film is added every Friday and a portion from each stream rental goes directly to Milwaukee Film. This week, Sofa Cinema will begin showing “The Fight,” a documentary released this year about a team of ACLU lawyers battling for abortion rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and voting rights. Visit mkefilm.org for information on streaming as well as current and upcoming films.

August 1: Virtual Backline Workshop

Backline — a music start-up created as a way to accelerate the careers of local musicians thanks to a partnership between 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and gener8tor — is hosting its 8th workshop, this time via a virtual format. The topic for this workshop is mental health, and licensed therapist Ami Bedi of Riverwalk Psychotherapy Associates and Akhilanda Consulting will lead a presentation joined by Milwaukee artists REYNA, Bisca Rae and WebsterX. The event is free and will begin at 12 p.m.

August 1: Harley Davidson’s 2020 Freedom Music Series

The Harley Davidson 2020 Freedom Music Series, which has been taking place once a week since June 6, has reached its final performance. No Quarter, a local Led Zeppelin tribute band, will perform in the parking lot of the House of Harley-Davidson. A fully-stocked bar with Miller and Pepsi products will also be set up. The event is free and will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

August 1: Tosa Farmer’s Market 2020

Every Saturday up until Oct. 17, the Wauwatosa Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. In accordance with guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health officials, the market has added new safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some important guidelines include limiting families to one healthy adult shopper (leave the kids at home if possible), one-way walking traffic routes and pre-ordering for quick pick-up. For a full list of guidelines, check out the Facebook event page. The market is located at Hart Mills Parking Lot at 7720 Harwood Ave.

August 1: Oak Creek Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, the Oak Creek Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has new safety precautions in place and added an online ordering option that includes a drive-thru. Vendors start taking orders for pickup each Monday. The market is located at the Drexel Town Square located at 8040 S. 6th St.

August 1: South Shore Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, South Shore Farmer’s Market at South Shore Park in Bay View will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. The market is following a new social-distancing format that will allow for safe, fast and easy transactions. Pre-orders can be made from the online store Monday through Thursday.

August 2: Greenfield Farmer’s Market

Every Sunday up until the end of October the Greenfield Farmer’s Market at Konkel Park at 5151 W. Layton Ave.,will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market encourages socially distancing and mask wearing. And there are one-way traffic arrows to help prevent crowded spaces. The market is accepting cash, Visa, Mastercard and SNAP benefits for payment. For more information, visit greenfieldwifarmersmarket.com.

See something we missed? Email info@urbanmilwaukee.com with details about your socially-distanced event.