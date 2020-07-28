Jeramey Jannene
100-Day High In New COVID-19 Hospitalizations

But the number of people actively hospitalized remains elusive.

Jul 28th, 2020 04:14 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 73 people were newly hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest total reported in 112 days and above the 30-day average of 37.

But the total number of people actively hospitalized remains elusive for the seventh day. TA message on the Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard said the organization is making changes to accommodate “recently announced requirements from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We are working to make any disruption as short and minimal as possible.”

A total of 4,493 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized with the disease since the outbreak began, 8.95 percent of all people with a confirmed case of the disease.

Thirteen COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 906. An average of 4.3 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days, below the 100-day average of 6.86.

And while hospitalizations and deaths were above average on Monday, lagging indicators of the disease’s spread, an early indicator appears to have plateaued.

DHS reported 762 new cases from 14,424 processed tests, a positive case rate of 5.28 percent. The seven- and 14-day positive case rates averages now stand at 6.50 and 6.95 percent, figures that have fallen from highs of 7.45 and 7.19 percent in the past weeks. Both are still up from June 19th when the 14-day average hit a pandemic low of 2.69 percent.

Health officials have looked for the percentages to trend downward as testing expands as an indicator of a slowing spread of the disease, but for the past month testing has expanded alongside the percentage, indicating an accelerating spread.

A total of 50,179 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,044 in the past week and 12,273 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 1,941.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,918) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,527.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,510.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,471.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,450.4).

Kenosha (1,369.3), Iron (1,172.4), Walworth (1,051.3), Trempealeau (941), Rock (806.7), Waukesha (795.7), Dane (736.8) and Dodge (714.3) are the only other counties with more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 868.4 (up from 855.2 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/28/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/28/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,493 9%
Never hospitalized 28,609 57%
Unknown 17,077 34%
Total 50,179 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/28/2020 Negative as of 7/28/2020 Deaths as of 7/28/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/28/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/28/2020
Adams 64 2,237 2 318.8 3%
Ashland 15 1,568 0 95.5 0%
Barron 133 5,051 3 293.9 2%
Bayfield 19 1,740 1 126.7 5%
Brown 3,822 42,017 50 1471.2 1%
Buffalo 37 1,533 2 281.0 5%
Burnett 13 1,378 1 85.2 8%
Calumet 221 5,199 2 443.7 1%
Chippewa 198 9,457 0 311.1 0%
Clark 161 3,323 7 466.8 4%
Columbia 198 8,626 1 347.6 1%
Crawford 53 3,096 0 325.4 0%
Dane 3,904 110,666 35 736.8 1%
Dodge 627 14,493 5 714.3 1%
Door 81 3,938 3 295.2 4%
Douglas 96 4,058 0 221.2 0%
Dunn 95 5,040 0 213.5 0%
Eau Claire 441 13,070 3 428.2 1%
Florence 5 537 0 115.3 0%
Fond du Lac 503 13,405 7 491.6 1%
Forest 57 859 4 632.1 7%
Grant 299 8,235 14 576.9 5%
Green 121 4,312 1 328.2 1%
Green Lake 49 2,236 0 261.2 0%
Iowa 58 3,594 0 245.6 0%
Iron 67 909 1 1172.4 1%
Jackson 43 4,850 1 209.7 2%
Jefferson 525 11,655 4 620.2 1%
Juneau 112 5,584 1 423.9 1%
Kenosha 2,305 25,060 51 1369.3 2%
Kewaunee 105 2,262 2 515.7 2%
La Crosse 759 16,097 1 644.0 0%
Lafayette 101 2,063 0 603.5 0%
Langlade 35 1,897 1 182.6 3%
Lincoln 56 2,926 0 201.1 0%
Manitowoc 257 9,357 1 323.6 0%
Marathon 512 11,026 4 378.5 1%
Marinette 255 6,293 3 629.1 1%
Marquette 66 1,684 1 434.0 2%
Menominee 18 1,573 0 393.1 0%
Milwaukee 18,528 161,361 428 1941.7 2%
Monroe 184 6,458 1 404.4 1%
Oconto 149 5,382 0 396.7 0%
Oneida 70 4,019 0 198.0 0%
Outagamie 991 22,820 12 536.4 1%
Ozaukee 482 9,465 16 546.0 3%
Pepin 41 906 0 564.6 0%
Pierce 152 4,183 0 365.4 0%
Polk 103 5,270 2 237.6 2%
Portage 323 7,999 0 457.5 0%
Price 19 1,678 0 140.8 0%
Racine 2,984 39,436 73 1527.1 2%
Richland 21 2,473 4 119.7 19%
Rock 1,305 22,339 25 806.7 2%
Rusk 13 1,161 1 91.7 8%
Sauk 309 11,365 3 485.9 1%
Sawyer 26 2,370 0 158.8 0%
Shawano 138 5,620 0 336.5 0%
Sheboygan 505 14,083 5 438.3 1%
St. Croix 400 9,542 2 455.0 1%
Taylor 41 1,605 0 201.4 0%
Trempealeau 277 4,512 1 941.0 0%
Vernon 51 3,497 0 167.1 0%
Vilas 24 1,952 0 111.1 0%
Walworth 1,083 13,428 21 1051.3 2%
Washburn 13 1,639 0 82.9 0%
Washington 724 12,354 21 538.1 3%
Waukesha 3,174 43,894 48 795.7 2%
Waupaca 331 7,019 14 643.4 4%
Waushara 86 4,884 0 356.6 0%
Winnebago 970 23,802 16 570.8 2%
Wood 176 8,147 1 240.2 1%
Total 50,179 837,567 906 868.4 2%

