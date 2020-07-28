Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 73 people were newly hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest total reported in 112 days and above the 30-day average of 37.

But the total number of people actively hospitalized remains elusive for the seventh day. TA message on the Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard said the organization is making changes to accommodate “recently announced requirements from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We are working to make any disruption as short and minimal as possible.”

A total of 4,493 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized with the disease since the outbreak began, 8.95 percent of all people with a confirmed case of the disease.

Thirteen COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 906. An average of 4.3 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days, below the 100-day average of 6.86.

And while hospitalizations and deaths were above average on Monday, lagging indicators of the disease’s spread, an early indicator appears to have plateaued.

DHS reported 762 new cases from 14,424 processed tests, a positive case rate of 5.28 percent. The seven- and 14-day positive case rates averages now stand at 6.50 and 6.95 percent, figures that have fallen from highs of 7.45 and 7.19 percent in the past weeks. Both are still up from June 19th when the 14-day average hit a pandemic low of 2.69 percent.

Health officials have looked for the percentages to trend downward as testing expands as an indicator of a slowing spread of the disease, but for the past month testing has expanded alongside the percentage, indicating an accelerating spread.

A total of 50,179 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,044 in the past week and 12,273 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 1,941.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,918) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,527.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,510.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,471.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,450.4).

Kenosha (1,369.3), Iron (1,172.4), Walworth (1,051.3), Trempealeau (941), Rock (806.7), Waukesha (795.7), Dane (736.8) and Dodge (714.3) are the only other counties with more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 868.4 (up from 855.2 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/28/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/28/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,493 9% Never hospitalized 28,609 57% Unknown 17,077 34% Total 50,179 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county