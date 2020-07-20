But deaths are slowing. Will they jump or has death rate slowed?

Based on the data, Wisconsin’s COVID-19 spread keeps accelerating.

The Department of Health Services reported 703 new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon from 6,992 processed tests. The result is a 24-hour positive case rate of 10.05 percent.

Testing is now at the highest level its been since the outbreak began. The 14-day average of tests processed stands at 11,373.93. But the percentage of tests returning a positive result, the positive case rate, continues to grow.

Conventional wisdom would hold that running more tests should find more cases, but the percentage of positive cases should go down and the additional cases should be mild or asymptomatic where the individual might not be aware they are carrying the disease. That’s not what is currently happening in Wisconsin.

The seven-day and 14-day positive case rate averages are 7.25 and 6.88 percent. The latter figure has climbed from an outbreak low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

Active hospitalizations are up to 367, the highest total in 49 days. A high of 446 people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease was recorded on April 9th.

A total of 4,129 people have now been hospitalized as a result of the disease, with 22 newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

A total of 43,108 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began with 18,479 in the past 30 days and 6,076 in the past week. DHS reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percent fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases has been reported.

There is one silver lining, at least for the time being. The death rate from the disease has been slowing in recent weeks. A total of 846 Wisconsin residents have died from the disease, with two in the past 24 hours. The state has averaged 3.4 deaths per day over the past 30 days, less than half of the average of 7.48 reported since April 1st.

The gap between the disease’s spread in Milwaukee County and the rest of the state continues to grow.

According to DHS data, 1,705.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,675.2) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,351.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,350). Racine County has 1,342.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,325).

Kenosha (1,204.2), Walworth (914.4), Trempealeau (774.5), Rock (723.9), Dane (669.8), Dodge (64.4), La Crosse (571.9), Waukesha (556.8) and Forest (554.4) are the only other counties with more than 550 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 744.5 (up from 732.3 yesterday).

There are currently 980 ventilators and 400 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 947 ventilators and 386 ICU beds as available.

