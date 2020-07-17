Potawatomi Laying Off 1,600

The hotel and casino is struggling in the hard hit tourism industry.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will permanently layoff 1,600 employees next month as the tourism industry continues to struggle during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Potawatomi had 2,600 employees before shutting down in March. About 1,000 people were brought back to work for the casino’s reopening in June.

The remaining employees received layoff notices today that will take effect Aug. 15.

Rodney Ferguson, CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, said the decision was not made lightly.

“It’s one that hurts,” Ferguson said in a written statement. “Those affected helped build Potawatomi Hotel & Casino into the most visited entertainment destination in the state of Wisconsin. That is not lost on members of business or tribal leadership.”

Ferguson said the business will expand operations “as the science guides us and pandemic conditions dictate. Decisions will continue to be made in the best interests of guest and team member health and safety.”

Earlier this month, Delaware North, which employs concession workers and vendors for Lambeau Field and Miller Park, announced 1,300 layoffs.

Marcus Corp. also announced it would lay off 425 employees at its hotels in Wisconsin.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Laying Off 1,600 was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.