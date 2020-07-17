Wisconsin Public Radio

Potawatomi Laying Off 1,600

The hotel and casino is struggling in the hard hit tourism industry.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Jul 17th, 2020 04:50 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. Photo courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. Photo courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will permanently layoff 1,600 employees next month as the tourism industry continues to struggle during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Potawatomi had 2,600 employees before shutting down in March. About 1,000 people were brought back to work for the casino’s reopening in June.

The remaining employees received layoff notices today that will take effect Aug. 15.

Rodney Ferguson, CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, said the decision was not made lightly.

“It’s one that hurts,” Ferguson said in a written statement. “Those affected helped build Potawatomi Hotel & Casino into the most visited entertainment destination in the state of Wisconsin. That is not lost on members of business or tribal leadership.”

Ferguson said the business will expand operations “as the science guides us and pandemic conditions dictate. Decisions will continue to be made in the best interests of guest and team member health and safety.”

Earlier this month, Delaware North, which employs concession workers and vendors for Lambeau Field and Miller Park, announced 1,300 layoffs. 

Marcus Corp. also announced it would lay off 425 employees at its hotels in Wisconsin.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Laying Off 1,600 was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Business, Wisconsin Public Radio

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us